Ahead of Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, Taylor Swift made sure her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, kept his focus on the game and not the festivities. The Chiefs are gearing up for a third straight trip to the big game, and Kelce’s journey to this point is a far cry from his wild days in college. Swift, who was present to cheer on her boyfriend after the Chiefs clinched the AFC Championship, wasted no time making it clear to Travis that Bourbon Street would not be part of his Super Bowl itinerary, TheSpun reports.

Keeping It Professional

After the Chiefs’ victory over the Buffalo Bills, Travis was asked about the upcoming trip to New Orleans. He jokingly referenced owing the city something, but Swift immediately shot down the idea. “Yeah, [you're] not going to Bourbon Street,” she quipped, with a knowing smile.

The comment wasn’t just playful banter between the couple. It was a subtle reminder of Kelce’s past, one that involved a notorious incident during his college days. Back in 2010, while playing for the University of Cincinnati, Kelce was caught up in a drug scandal when he failed a marijuana test, leading to a suspension for the entire season and a loss of his scholarship. This mistake almost derailed his football career but ultimately had a silver lining. Kelce credits the setback for pushing him to focus on his game and transition to tight end, a move that set the stage for his Hall of Fame career.

“My time in New Orleans was a wake-up call,” Travis admitted during a 2023 podcast interview. “I partied a little too much down there, got hit with a drug test and from that point on, I realized I've got to tighten the [expletive] up.” The lesson learned led him to pivot in his football career, and he’s now on the brink of making history with the Chiefs.

Bringing Home the Trophy

While Travis may have had a wild past, it’s clear his priorities are aligned with the Chiefs' pursuit of a third consecutive Super Bowl victory. Swift, along with his mother Donna Kelce, made sure to emphasize the importance of keeping his focus on the task at hand. Donna chimed in with a nod to Travis’ history, reminding him, “We know your history,” as the family maintains its unshakable support for his success both on and off the field.

As the Chiefs head to New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX, it’s apparent that Kelce’s time for celebration will come after the team achieves their goal of winning a third Lombardi Trophy in a row. For now, the focus is on securing a historic victory and keeping the party at bay—at least until the game is over.