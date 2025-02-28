Travis Kelce will be returning to the Kansas City Chiefs after weeks of speculation about his retirement. Following the Chiefs loss to the Philadelphia Eagles 40-22 in Super Bowl 59, it seemed that Kelce's decision could have gone either way.

“It's just a tough reality. And, you know, I think I'm going to take some time to figure it out,” Kelce said on his New Heights podcast earlier this month. “And I think I owe it to my teammates that if I do come back, that it's going to be something that it's a wholehearted decision and I'm not half-a–ing it. And I'm fully here for them.

He continued: “I think I could play. It's just whether or not I'm motivated or it's the best decision for me as a man, as a human, as a person to take on all that responsibility.”

News broke yesterday that the tight end would be returning with ESPN's Pat McAfee read a text message from Kelce on his eponymous show.

“My dog!!! I’m coming back for sure. Going to try and get into the best shape I’ve been this offseason and get back to the mountaintop,” McAfee read. “Got a real bad taste in my mouth with how I played in that last game and how I got the guys ready for battle!!!!”

Following McAfee's viral clip, Kelce's New Heights podcast page confirmed the news with some subtle shoutouts to Swift.

What role did Taylor Swift play in Travis Kelce's retirement decision?

According to a source from the Daily Mail, Swift played an implicit role in Kelce's career decision.

“He has mentioned that he isn't very superstitious, but he has discussed with Taylor that this year would be his 13th year in the NFL — her favorite number,” a source told the publication. “And they have talked about how cool it would be for him to play this year, and if it were to be his last, how poetic that would be for them.”

While the decision to keep going was seemingly a no-brainer for the athlete there was some slight doubt in the beginning on whether he would return to the field.

“There was maybe a split second after the Chiefs got blown out that it might be it for Travis and he mulled over retiring, but he snapped out of it relatively quick, and the Chiefs have known all along his intentions to return for at least one more year was going to happen,” a source close to the athlete told the Daily Mail.

Swift has been very supportive of Kelce during this time and “knows how hard” the tight end has “worked all season and was thrilled to be at the Super Bowl to show her support.”

Kelce's decision on staying looks secure but there will be an official announcement before the NFL Draft the source explains and will at least play another season.

“Travis is looking forward to giving it one more year,' the source added. “There is a high likelihood that this will be his last year in the NFL and he will not sign a new contract, the only thing not confirmed is if he will mention that this would be his last year or not. But he is looking forward to playing.”