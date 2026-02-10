The Las Vegas Raiders are entering a pivotal offseason with the first overall pick and a new leader in head coach Klint Kubiak. While rumors have swirled about a potential Maxx Crosby trade, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport explained that a deal is unlikely to happen early in 2026.

Crosby is currently recovering from a meniscus repair surgery performed on January 7, a process that takes months rather than weeks.

Despite reports from The Athletic suggesting Crosby might be open to a change of scenery, his medical status complicates any immediate move, and the Raiders would also likely demand a massive trade package to part with their defensive star.

Kubiak appears focused on keeping the veteran in Las Vegas. Ryan McFadden reported on X that the coach has already met with the pass-rusher, stating,

“I got to a cup of coffee with Maxx this morning. Love talking with him. And look forward to continuing those conversations. He was the first one in here working out. So that fired me up.”

Adam Schefter also highlighted Kubiak's definitive stance on X.

The new coach addressed the trade rumors directly, saying, “We want him to be a part of our success going forward, there is no doubt about that.”

His comments suggest that despite the outside noise, the Raiders view Crosby as a non-negotiable part of the roster.

Kubiak confirmed he would take the Raiders job shortly after leading the Seattle Seahawks to a victory in Super Bowl LX.

He arrives with a championship pedigree and a reputation for high-level offensive coaching, having just finished a season where his unit produced over 4,000 passing yards.

Now tasked with rebuilding a team that finished 3-14 under Pete Carroll, Kubiak will look to combine his offensive expertise with the defensive dominance Crosby provides to orchestrate a quick turnaround in Las Vegas.

As the organization prepares for the upcoming draft, the focus remains on aligning the new coaching staff with the team's established leaders for a better year.

