The Las Vegas Raiders are clearly in the middle of a rebuild. They finished 3-14 in 2025, tied for the worst record in the NFL. That is despite trading for veteran quarterback Geno Smith, who struggled mightily.

With the Raiders near the bottom of the league once again, trade rumors have swirled surrounding All-Pro edge rusher Maxx Crosby.

On Wednesday, Crosby was asked his thoughts on all of the rumors on the “Let's Go” podcast with Jim Gray.

“People are gonna have rumors,” Crosby said bluntly.

“I just looked at my phone… Everyone is hitting me up. ‘Did you say this?' I can't control that. You earn that as a player. If I wasn't doing the right things and if I wasn't the person and player I was, people wouldn't be talking about all the nonsense.”

“They just try to throw gasoline on the fire. I know what I am about. I really don't care what everybody has to say… People can have their own opinions; I know what's going on. I know my truth.

“My focus has been on getting healthy because that's all I can control.”

Crosby is by far the best player on the team. But as soon as the franchise opted to sit him out for the final couple of games of the regular season, the writing was on the wall. He was not happy.

The Raiders signed Super Bowl-champion Klint Kubiak as their new head coach this week. During his introductory press conference, the new head coach announced his plans to “be part of the success going forward.”

Crosby has been a Pro Bowler in each of the last five seasons. He has racked up 69.5 career sacks, all with the Raiders, while leading the NFL in tackles for loss twice.

The All-Pro edge rusher signed a three-year, $106 million extension in March of 2025. But with the team facing a full rebuild, likely surrounding Indiana's Fernando Mendoza, it remains to be seen whether Las Vegas will be able to keep his services.