The Las Vegas Raiders delivered an aggressive offseason that won over fans. Personnel hires and free agency moves have slowly rebuilt enthusiasm for fans of the Silver and Black. But now Pete Carroll, Tom Brady, John Spytek and company have the No. 6 pick to address ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Raiders have a new quarterback in place in Geno Smith. Vegas has star edge rusher Maxx Crosby locked in for more years. The team also has Jakobi Meyers as the 1,000-yard receiving option. But all three could still see a new teammate enter their position room with the sixth pick.

Or, Spytek and Brady can opt to trade down and gain more draft capital. That idea got presented to the Raiders. Regardless, the Raiders have a major decision to make here. Their top pick will be tasked to spearhead the future of the Carroll/Spytek/Brady era. These three names look like the best options at No. 6.

Raiders grab Shedeur Sanders at No. 6

Shedeur Sanders sparked some Raiders theories back on March 17. The Colorado star quarterback posed with the new Raiders QB1 Smith and posted it on his Instagram stories.

Raiders fans immediately took a liking to the photo. Some believed Smith can serve as a mentor for Sanders. Others saw the Buffaloes standout as the future of the Raiders behind center.

Sanders got projected to land with the Raiders back in February per Lance Zierlein of the NFL Network. However, Sanders can still land before the sixth pick. All the more reason why Vegas should consider this other high-profile college star linked to the team.

Ashton Jeanty another Raiders option at sixth overall

The Raiders fell to the bottom of the rushing yards rankings. Carroll has a deep history of riding physical running backs. Jeanty even drew comparisons to a past Carroll star in Marshawn Lynch.

Ashton Jeanty enters the picture here for Carroll and the Raiders. The Boise State star is now called a future Raider by draft analyst Pete Prisco of CBS Sports. Jeanty would bring 2,601 yards and 29 rushing touchdowns in tow to Sin City.

He'd give the running game a needed jolt in the post Josh Jacobs world for the Raiders. Running back must be a priority for Spytek, Carroll and company with one of the Raiders' nine selections. They may need to cement RB right away if Sanders goes early.

Raiders pull a surprise move at No. 6?

The Raiders pulled off draft surprises before. Even head scratching draft moves. Al Davis and son Mark have become known for helping facilitate draft stunners — which became blunders.

But say Sanders and Jeanty go early — or the Raiders pass on both. Who will they turn to next? Signs point to wide receiver, even with Meyers in the fold.

Tetairoa McMillan of Arizona brings a towering presence and has touchdown threat written all over him. New offensive coordinator Chip Kelly can draw up nightmare red zone matchups with him and top rookie Brock Bowers. But McMillan's speed gravitated toward a bad light at his Pro Day, which is hurting his draft stock.

Past Raiders drafts turned to speed on the perimeter. Matthew Golden of Texas surfaces as one more option, especially after running a 4.29 time in the 40-yard dash. Golden, however, has analysts believing he'll fall in the later rounds of the first.

But then there's a big one to monitor inside the Raiders' draft move. Travis Hunter emerges as a gift swoop for the Raiders if the two-way Heisman Trophy winner somehow falls to sixth. Hunter gives Raider fans Charles Woodson vibes if lured in. He becomes the third option along with Sanders and Jeanty.

The Raiders have a franchise-altering decision to make to start the draft. The sixth selection can set the tone for this new Raiders era — and reignite renewed interest from their fanbase.