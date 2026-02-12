The Las Vegas Raiders could get a lot better during the 2026 offseason. Las Vegas already took one big step by hiring Klint Kubiak at head coach. Now the first step for the Raiders will be assembling a strong coaching staff around Kubiak. But once that is done, the roster will need some serious attention.

Thankfully, Las Vegas already has all the resources they need to build a contender in one offseason.

The Raiders enter the offseason with $91.52 million in cap space. That is second in the NFL behind only the Titans. Las Vegas also boasts 10 selections in the 2026 NFL Draft, including the first overall pick.

All of this positions the Raiders to be incredibly aggressive this offseason.

It is a foregone conclusion that Las Vegas will select Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza in the draft. There's still plenty of pre-draft evaluation to take place, but for now the Raiders need to operate under the assumption that he's their guy.

That means the Raiders need to build the proper infrastructure to help Mendoza before they even settle on him as the first overall pick.

So what would that look like?

Below we will explore three sneaky good free agents who the Raiders should considering signing this spring.

Joe Flacco could be a great mentor for Fernando Mendoza

This signing is all about adding a mentor for Mendoza.

Flacco has been one of the best comeback stories in the NFL over the past several seasons. The 41-year-old quarterback got off the couch in 2023 and led the Browns to an unlikely playoff berth.

Flacco has proven that he still has what it takes to play quarterback at an adequate level. Even into his 40s. Plus Flacco shows no signs of wanting to retire.

Las Vegas would be smart to add Flacco as the ultimate mentor for Mendoza. He could serve as the ultimate “clipboard quarterback” whose main role is being an extra member of the coaching staff.

But Flacco comes with the added bonus of still functioning well as a backup quarterback.

We should also spent a moment talking about QB Geno Smith.

Personally, I see the Raiders cutting Smith before the start of free agency. Las Vegas can save $8 million of cap space in 2026 by doing so, as well as shedding the entirety of his 2027 cap hit.

This moves makes a lot more sense if Smith gets cut.

Raiders upgrade the offensive line by adding Braden Smith

The Raiders could stand to add multiple offensive linemen during free agency. But Smith stands out as an ideal target for Las Vegas.

Smith has been an excellent right tackle for the Colts ever since he was drafted in the second round back in 2018. He is a dominant run blocker who also holds up well in pass protection.

There's no question that Smith would be a big upgrade over DJ Glaze at right tackle. It would also give Las Vegas another great starting tackle opposite of Kolton Miller.

Smith's ability to thrive in the run game and in pass protection should make him especially valuable for the Raiders.

According to Spotrac, Smith could command $13.5 million per season on a new contract. That would make a three-year contract worth just over $40 million.

If Smith can both increase protection for Mendoza and open up running lanes for Ashton Jeanty, then the Raiders need to bring him in.

I'd also like to see the Raiders invest in another guard.

Daniel Faalele could make sense on a long-term contract, or perhaps someone like Joel Bitonio or Wyatt Teller on a one-year deal.

Should Riq Woolen follow Klint Kubiak to Las Vegas?

All eyes are on the Raiders offense with Mendoza coming to town. But the defense should not be ignored either.

Las Vegas needs to make improvements all over the defense. They could start in the secondary with a familiar face to Klint Kubiak.

Riq Woolen is one of multiple Seahawks players who is set to hit free agency this spring. I don't see Woolen as a priority re-signing for Seattle and I expect he will hit the open market.

If that happens, the Raiders need to scoop him up.

Woolen burst onto the scene during his rookie season, logging six interceptions. He has yet to reach those heights again but has still played the part of capable starting cornerback.

Woolen may not be an elite cornerback, but he would be a big upgrade over Eric Stokes, Darien Porter, and the rest.

Spotrac projects Woolen's market value as $8.2 million per season. He turns 27 years old in May, which makes it tricky to determine how long of a contract he may want.

I think the Raiders should be interested in Woolen even if he wants a one-year contract. But they should also be willing to had him a long-term extension simply to get another talented body in their secondary.

Either way, Las Vegas needs to get Woolen in the building.