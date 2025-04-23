Alabama football is expecting Jalen Milroe to land somewhere in the 2025 NFL Draft. He's even called a faster Lamar Jackson. But his entry prevented a “mass transfer exodus” from occurring in Tuscaloosa.

One NFL coach dropped the stunning revelation with NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero ahead of draft weekend. That anonymous coach told Pelissero that Alabama would be in a world of roster trouble if Milroe returned.

“He's got a fastball that's not very accurate,” that AFC coordinator told Pelissero. “He doesn't know when to take it off the ball. We heard out of Alabama all the skill [players] would've transferred if he came back. He wants to be known as a pocket quarterback and your best skill is you're frickin' fast.”

That coach isn't the only one who put Milroe on blast before the draft begins.

Alabama's Jalen Milroe ripped by another AFC representative

One other AFC personnel man blasted Milroe. Despite his uncanny mobility, he vulgarly described Milroe's flaws.

“This is the fastest guy on the goddamn field. He was outrunning angles. He's just so (expletive) erratic,” the AFC executive shared.

That executive includes Milroe is smart, but “not a fast processor.” That wasn't his only rant about the Crimson Tide star.

“He's into all these (expletive) mental coaches. Has to see it open. Doesn't have anticipation,” the executive said.

The anonymous personnel man included how Milroe is inconsistent with his throwing mechanics.

Not every AFC representative Peliserro spoke to ripped the dual-threat passer. One coordinator used “freak” to describe him.

“He has a lot of accuracy issues, but he's a freak,” that AFC coordinator said. “He's the best running quarterback I've ever evaluated. He's like Cam Newton's power with Lamar's speed. He can throw the ball down the field — his numbers over 20 yards are good. And he's a true developmental-type player. He's electric.”

Newton or Jackson aren't the only comparisons. ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter hit him with a Jalen Hurts comparison. The same Hurts who also briefly starred at Alabama. Milroe is now linked as a Las Vegas Raiders possibility ahead of the draft.