The Las Vegas Raiders got their coach of the future, Pete Carroll, as they've hired someone with the experience to turn a group into contenders. The next thing on the Raiders' list is to find a quarterback, and it will be interesting to see if they go for a young option or a veteran.

With Carroll as the coach, it seems as if they'll go with a quarterback with experience as well, and a possible reunion with Russell Wilson could be an option, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“One of his good friends is still Russell Wilson, the Steelers quarterback,” Rapoport said on X, formerly Twitter. “My understanding is Russell Wilson wanted to play for the Raiders last year, [but] did not happen. Look for that to potentially be discussed.”

Wilson and Carroll were together with the Seattle Seahawks, and they were able to make two Super Bowl appearances, winning one of them. Wilson was a nine-time Pro Bowler with the Seahawks, but after 10 years, it was time to go in another direction, and he was traded to the Denver Broncos. It seems as if the two didn't end off on bad terms, and there's a good chance that they could be back together as Wilson is a free agent this offseason.

Last season, the Raiders had a lot of inconsistency at the quarterback position, and Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell couldn't gain much ground as the starting quarterback. With Carroll taking it over, it feels like the goal is for the Raiders to win, and Wilson can give them that chance. With his time on the Steelers, he showed that he still has enough left in the tank to lead an offense, and he helped them get to the postseason. If they put the right pieces around him, Wilson can once again lead a team to the playoffs.