In the wake of veteran wide receiver Amari Cooper’s surprising retirement from the Las Vegas Raiders just days before the start of the 2025 season, head coach Pete Carroll made it clear that the decision was entirely Cooper’s, while also expressing respect for how the former Pro Bowler handled the situation.

“The timing wasn't right for him. He didn't feel like he was ready to do it. He gave it a shot, and we gave him a shot. Much respect for him making that decision. Wish him the best.” Carroll said.

The unexpected move came shortly after Cooper reunited with the Raiders, the franchise that selected him fourth overall in the 2015 Draft. The 30-year-old receiver informed the team that he no longer had the desire to play and would retire. The announcement ended what was expected to be a comeback opportunity with Carroll’s team following a late-summer signing.

The veteran had most recently played with the Buffalo Bills. In eight regular-season games with Buffalo, he caught 20 passes for 297 yards and two touchdowns. He added six receptions across three playoff appearances but was not on any roster during the 2025 preseason before returning to Las Vegas.

With Cooper out, the team immediately adjusted their depth at wide receiver. The Raiders promoted Justin Shorter from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. Shorter, a fifth-round pick by the Bills in 2023, was already part of the organization and now steps into a more prominent role.

Las Vegas also added another veteran option, signing Phillip Dorsett to the practice squad. These moves come at a time when the Raiders’ receiving group was already in flux, with second-round pick Jack Bech still seeking consistency. Carroll will now need to lean on younger players such as Dont’e Thornton Jr. and Tre Tucker, along with tight ends Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer, to sustain the passing attack.