It’s that time of year when quarterback-needy teams are paired with just about every passer available in the free agent market. And the Las Vegas Raiders are no exception. The Raiders made perhaps the offseason’s most unexpected coaching hire, bringing in 73-year-old Pete Carroll as the team’s next head coach. His presence immediately led to rumors that Las Vegas would attempt to recreate Carroll’s success in Seattle by adding former Seahawks signal caller Russell Wilson.

The Wilson-to-Las-Vegas chatter grew louder when Carroll interviewed former Seahawks’ offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell for the OC position with the Raiders. But Carroll chose Chip Kelly for the gig instead. And while that hasn’t entirely squashed the Wilson/Carroll reunion rumor mill – despite a very messy ending to the duo’s time together in Seattle – gossip has shifted to a new free agent passer.

The Raiders are now being linked to Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold, according to a report from ESPN. The seven-year veteran enjoyed a career season in 2024, throwing for 4,319 yards with 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions as he led the Vikings to a 14-3 season and a Wild Card berth.

While Darnold was exceptional under the tutelage of Coach of the Year Kevin O’Connell, becoming the full time starter in Minnesota after a preseason injury to 10th overall draft pick J.J. McCarthy, there are a number of questions that come along with the soon-to-be 28-year-old QB.

How will the Raiders handle the quarterback position for 2025?

First and foremost, Darnold had never before come even remotely close to the level of success he displayed in 2024. He surpassed his previous passing yardage total by 1,295 yards. He blew past his former career-high of 19 touchdowns in a season by 16 scores. And he crushed his best full season passer rating by over 18 points.

To say Darnold’s 2024 numbers are unsustainable is probably putting it kindly. But the current free agent quarterback class is… shall we say, thin. It includes the aforementioned Wilson and a 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers who may retire. Plus, there’s Justin Fields, Daniel Jones, Cooper Rush, Jameis Winson, Joe Flacco and Trey Lance.

So, yeah, Darnold might just be the best of the bunch. And the Raiders don’t have a ton of options. The team ranked 29th in scoring last season, averaging a less than ideal 18.2 points per game. Las Vegas rolled with the trio of Gardner Minshew, Aidan O’Connell and Desmond Ridder. So an upgrade is in order.

Perhaps Darnold is the guy. Of course, the Vikings could franchise tag Darnold. But with the quarterback tag for 2025 north of $40 million, Minnesota could ultimately decide to tag and trade him.

It remains to be seen how the Raiders handle their quarterback situation in Carroll’s first year at the helm. One thing is for sure, the team is cleaning house and starting fresh. Las Vegas recently fired assistant general manager Champ Kelly, deciding that keeping him after hiring Chip Kelly was just too confusing.

With Carroll running the show and minority owner Tom Brady there to guide the franchise (while also impartially calling games for Fox), the Raiders will likely make a wise decision on their next QB, whether it’s a short-term, prove it deal with someone like Darnold or a day two draft pick.