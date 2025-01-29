Veteran head coach Pete Carroll emerged as a dark horse candidate for several teams earlier this month. Then the Las Vegas Raiders pulled the trigger, hiring Carroll as the team’s next head coach.

The Raiders are starting from scratch after a disappointing 4-13 season. Owner Mark Davis fired Antonio Pierce after his first full season at the helm. Now Carroll must find a new offensive coordinator and a quarterback. And he could be getting the band back together in Las Vegas.

Carroll interviewed Darrell Bevell for the OC job, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero on X. Bevell is the quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator for the Miami Dolphins but he’s quite familiar with Carroll. Bevell spent seven years as Carroll’s offensive coordinator with the Seattle Seahawks. During his time with the team, Seattle won a Super Bowl and nearly claimed a second title.

The interest in Bevell comes as rumors surrounding a possible Russell Wilson-Carroll reunion with the Raiders intensify. Wilson, of course, was the Seahawks’ quarterback during the team’s dominant run a decade ago. And after Carroll’s hiring, Wilson was named a target for the team.

Pete Carroll could be eying a Seahawks reunion with the Raiders

Wilson revived his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024. After two disappointing seasons with the Denver Broncos, Wilson landed with Pittsburgh on a one-year deal. The 13-year veteran claimed the Steelers’ starting job after returning midseason from an injury. He revitalized Pittsburgh’s passing game, going 6-1 over his first seven starts and leading the team to the postseason.

However, the Steelers stumbled late in the campaign, limping into the playoffs with four straight losses. The team ultimately fell to the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card round.

Nonetheless, Wilson looked capable in Pittsburgh. And he could fit in nicely with the Raiders, particularly if the team decides to hire his former offensive coordinator, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on X.

At 73, Carroll is now the oldest head coach in the league. And, he’ll set the record for the oldest head coach in NFL history early in the 2025 season. Carroll has stated his goal is to build the Raiders up as quickly as possible. Perhaps the best way to do that is by bringing in a coach and a QB he’s had success with in the past.