The Seattle Seahawks will be heading to the Super Bowl, and that may be a statement that many would not have expected to hear at the beginning of the season. The defense was already a formidable unit, but it was the offense that helped them get to where they are now. Sam Darnold was the head of the snake for the offense, and he was the piece that the Seahawks went after in the offseason. Before he was a Seahawk, Geno Smith was still a part of the team, but Pete Carroll wanted him on the Las Vegas Raiders.

Not only did the Raiders do whatever they needed to trade for him, but they ended up giving him an extension as well. For all the “what if” people, there are thoughts about what the Seahawks would have looked like if the trade never happened.

“Just imagine a world where Pete Carroll didn't come calling for Geno Smith in a trade with the Seahawks. Do the Seahawks hold onto Smith? Do they cut him to make room for Darnold?” Vincent Bonsignore of the California Post wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Smith had some solid years with the Seahawks, so it's not certain that they would've cut him. At the same time, if they had Smith, it's not sure if they would've signed Darnold.

In the end, it looks like this worked out for both teams. The Seahawks were able to go to the Super Bowl, and the Raiders' failures led them to the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft.

The next step for the Raiders is to find out if they want to move on from Smith, especially after the season that he had. It will all depend on whether the Raiders draft a quarterback, and there is a good chance they could lean toward that direction.