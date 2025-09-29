The Las Vegas Raiders believed they had their cornerstone left tackle secured long-term when Kolton Miller signed a three-year, $66 million extension in July.

After seven consistent seasons, he had become one of the league’s most reliable offensive linemen, allowing pressures at one of the lowest rates in the NFL while staying on the field every week.

His steadiness made him the anchor of the Raiders’ protection unit and a vital piece for Pete Carroll’s new regime.

Now, just four games into the 2025 season, Las Vegas faces the possibility of life without him. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on X that Miller, who limped off during the team’s final drive against the Chicago Bears, is believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain.

“OT Kolton Miller, who limped off on the team’s final drive, is believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain, a source said. He’s having an MRI, but that is potentially a multi-week injury,” Rapoport wrote.

Losing Miller for any extended period would be a devastating blow to an offensive line already under scrutiny. Geno Smith has struggled behind center, throwing a league-high seven interceptions, and now his blindside protection may be compromised.

The Raiders will be forced to shuffle the line, and depth options are limited.

Article Continues Below

This comes on the heels of a crushing 25-24 loss to Chicago, decided by a last-second blocked field goal. Rookie running back Ashton Jeanty delivered a historic three-touchdown performance, but it wasn’t enough to overcome turnovers and missed opportunities.

Afterward, Jeanty admitted his breakout “felt alright” but meant little without a win. His words captured the mood in the locker room: individual highlights don’t erase collective failures.

Jeanty became the first Raiders rookie since Bo Jackson in 1987 to score three touchdowns in a game. Still, his frustration was shared by teammates who know the team’s 1-3 start could quickly spiral if issues persist.

Without Miller, Carroll’s task of steadying the offense becomes even more complicated.

The Raiders now turn their focus to Week 5 against the Colts, but uncertainty looms. Until Miller’s MRI results are confirmed, Las Vegas can only brace for the possibility of being without their most dependable lineman, at the exact moment they need stability the most.