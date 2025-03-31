The Las Vegas Raiders have the No. 6 pick in the NFL Draft, and it's not for certain who they're thinking about taking at that spot. The Raiders already have their quarterback after trading for Geno Smith, and some of the top options at the position will probably be gone by the time they pick. One team that everyone is looking at is the New York Giants, and even though they signed Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, some think that drafting a quarterback could be in their plans with the No. 3 pick.

“In talking about what he feels Russell Wilson will bring to the Giants, Pete Carroll – unprompted – also mentioned NYG bringing a rookie QB into that room. Tells you what the Raiders, picking three spots behind the Giants in 1st, and the rest of the league are thinking,” Giants reporter Art Stapleton wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Giants have a lot of ways they can go with the pick, but it will also depend on who is there when it's time to select. Cam Ward seems like a lock for the Tennessee Titans, and there has been a growing sense that Abdul Carter will be the pick for the Cleveland Browns.

It wouldn't be a surprise if the Giants went with Shedeur Sanders so they can have their quarterback of the future, but if they're in the mindset of winning now, picking someone like Travis Hunter wouldn't be a bad decision.

If the Giants don't draft Sanders, it would make sense for the Raiders to possibly look to select him, especially with the New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars already having their quarterbacks of the future. It'll be interesting to see how things pan out, and as of now, it's looking like the draft will start when the Giants are on the clock.