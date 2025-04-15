The NFL world lost another great former champion on Monday, this time from the Las Vegas Raiders family. After suffering a cardiac arrest at his home, former tight end Don Hasselbeck, the father of former quarterbacks Matt and Tim Hasselbeck, passed at the age of 70.

Matt Hasselbeck reported the news of his father's passing on X, formerly Twitter. The longtime quarterback penned a heartfelt tribute to his father in the message, calling him a “great husband, father, grandfather, friend, coach, player, coworker, artist, mentor and storyteller.”

It is with deep sorrow that we share the passing of our father, Don Hasselbeck, who suffered cardiac arrest and passed away today. We want to thank our parents’ neighbors and all the medical professionals who came to his aid. He was a great husband, father, grandfather,… pic.twitter.com/16WKtXHZYj — Matt Hasselbeck (@Hasselbeck) April 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

After a decorated four-year career at Colorado, the New England Patriots took Don Hasselbeck in the second round of the 1977 NFL Draft. He would spend the first six years of his career with the Patriots, breaking through in 1981 with a career-high 808 receiving yards. In 1983, New England traded the tight end to the Los Angeles Raiders midseason, where he would end the year by helping the team win Super Bowl XVIII.

The 1984 Super Bowl was the second in franchise history but the first and only while known as the Los Angeles Raiders. The team claimed Super Bowl XI and XV as the Oakland Raiders and has not won a championship since.

Though he would end his career just two years later, Don Hasselbeck's career legacy would be carried on through his sons. Matt Hasselbeck graced the NFL in 1998, with Tim Hasselbeck joining him in the league three years later. Neither entered the league as high draft picks, but Matt went on to enjoy a 17-year career, including nearly a decade as the Seattle Seahawks' starter. Both sons went on to work for ESPN after their playing career ended, with Tim still on the staff as an analyst.

After hanging up the cleats, Don Hasselbeck spent most of his time focusing on life as a father and husband up until his death. According to Matt Hasselbeck's farewell post, he also spent time exploring his passion for art. While performing as an All-Big 8 tight end on the field, Don graduated with a degree in fine arts from Colorado.