Russell Wilson his 2025 NFL free agency as one of the more intriguing quarterbacks on the market. He will be by far the most accomplished, and he showed enough this season with the Pittsburgh Steelers to show that he isn’t as cooked as he looked with the Denver Broncos. So, where should the Super Bowl-winning signal-caller end up? Here are the three best Russell Wilson landing spots in 2025 NFL free agency, ranked.

While Wilson is free to sign with any team, there are only a small handful that A.) need a quarterback and B.) could use a veteran like Wilson to possibly win now. That rules out all the teams with long-term answers under center and several teams that are still up in the air but just aren’t a fit. This second group includes the New York Jets, New Orleans Saints, Tennessee Titans, and Cleveland Browns.

That leaves just three legit Russell Wilson landing spots. The Steelers, Las Vegas Raiders, and New York Giants are the three spots that make the most sense, and here they are in order from best to least attractive.

1. Las Vegas Raiders

The breakup was ugly, but now looking back at the relationship after the passage of time, it is clear that Wilson and Pete Carroll were never better than when they were together. The duo went to two Super Bowls, won one, and were ultimately 104-53-1 when Wilson started at QB.

Now, Carroll is back in the NFL with an intriguing Raiders team that is a quarterback shy of having a decent squad. The offensive line is strong and Brock Bowers is one of the best young weapons in the NFL.

If the Silver and Black do sign Wilson, they can use the No. 7 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft to take another weapon, like Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, and really have something for Carroll and Wilson to work with on that side of the ball.

Plus, after their acrimonious split, there would have to be some comfort level with this coach and quarterback getting back together. They both had a taste of what pro football was like without the other, and frankly, it didn’t work out all that well for either.

2. New York Giants

If the Raiders don’t jump in on the Russell Wilson 2025 NFL dree agency sweepstakes, the Giants should.

They, like Las Vegas, are in a similar boat when it comes to the quarterback spot. They can sign a veteran to try and make the playoff next season or they can hope that one of the two top QB prospects this year — Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders — falls to them in the draft.

The Giants are more likely to get one of those QBs (likely Sanders) picking third, but doing so could mean a longer rebuild process, and head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen are pretty much out of time on that front.

In Wilson, the G Men get a veteran QB who seems more in tune with where Daboll is as a coach. What Wilson gets is one of the most creative offensive minds in the game in Daboill… when he has a good quarterback.

If the fit lines up, Daboll could turn Wilson into 2022 Daniel Jones or even Josh Allen Lite. With Malik Nabers on offense and a young and reasonably talented defense, the Giants could win now with the right player under center.

Plus, signing Wilson instead of drafting a QB would allow New York to use that No. 3 pick on a player like Travis Hunter, Abdul Carter, or Will Campbell, who would all also aid in the playoff push.

3. Pittsburgh Steelers

Of the three teams where Wilson fits best, the least attractive is probably his current team. We all know what Wilson and the Steelers look like together. They are fine. The running game is OK. Wilson has a solid connection with George Pickens (when he decides he wants to really play), and with the team’s defense, they can make the playoffs.

The biggest issue here is that it seems like we’ve already seen the ceiling for this bunch.

With Mike Tomlin, we know that no matter who is under center, the team will have a winning season and often make the playoffs. However, to win postseason games and possibly make a Super Bowl, Wilson needs more than Tomlin and the Steelers can provide, and Pittsburgh needs more than Wilson.

Keeping these two parties together for another year isn’t a bad thing by any means, but it is a relatively uninspiring one.