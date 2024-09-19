The Los Angeles Chargers have gotten off to a notable start under head coach Jim Harbaugh. They have beaten the Las Vegas Raiders and the Carolina Panthers in the first two games of the season, and while Harbaugh deserves some credit, so do many of his players. One of the most notable contributors is rookie offensive tackle Joe Alt.

Alt was the team's first-round draft choice last spring. The former Notre Dame offensive lineman is manning the right tackle slot in front of quarterback Justin Herbert and running back J.K. Dobbins, and Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman could not be more pleased with Alt's performance. He says the huge tackle — 6-8 and 322 pounds — has a chance to become one of the best blockers in recent memory.

“The potential is limitless,” Roman said. “I was with Jonathan Ogden many years ago, and (Alt) has a chance to touch that stratosphere. But that's a lot of work, a lot of time, a lot of knowledge, a lot of experience away.”

The Chargers clearly had high hopes when they selected Alt last April, but the idea that he would be compared with one of the best offensive tackles in the last 25 years is something of a shock. It also means that the spotlight will be focused on Alt throughout the rest of the season.

Ogden set incredible standards during his Hall of Fame career with the Ravens

It is very early to start comparing Alt to one of the best offensive tackles to play in the NFL. However, it's clear that he has the potential to shoot for the stars and become one of his generation's most influential offensive linemen.

Ogden was voted into the Hall of Fame in 2013. He was a first-team All-Pro four times in his career and he made the Pro Bowl 11 times. Ogden was a huge man during his playing career, checking in at 6-9 and 354 pounds. However, there was a lot more to Ogden's game than just his size. He had excellent technique, quick feet for his size and he also played with a relentless attitude every time he took the field.

It is clear through Harbaugh's coaching resume that he treasures powerful and consistent offensive linemen, and he may have hit the jackpot with Alt. However, size, skill and strength are simply not enough. Alt must prove he can get the job done over the long haul.

That will take multiple seasons, and the Chargers will be more than happy to let Alt prove himself in 2024 and beyond.