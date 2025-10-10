The Los Angeles Chargers locker room felt the impact of change this week as safety Derwin James offered an emotional farewell to longtime teammate Alohi Gilman, who was traded to the Baltimore Ravens. The Chargers’ defensive captain has always been the voice of unity on and off the field, and his reaction showed why he remains the emotional core of the franchise.

The Los Angeles Times’s Benjamin Royer shared James’ remarks on X (formerly known as Twitter) after Thursday’s practice, highlighting the Chargers star’s thoughtful message to his longtime teammate following the trade to Baltimore.

“I talked to him, told him how much I loved him. He told me the same thing — thankful for everything. And that's always my brother, man, my brother, nothing but love and respect for him.”

The partnership between James and Gilman has been one of the Chargers’ most stable and respected tandems in recent years. Together, they anchored a top-tier secondary in 2025 built on chemistry, communication, and toughness. The move to Baltimore closes a six-year chapter that defined leadership and accountability within the Bolts defense.

The Gilman trade was finalized Tuesday, sending the veteran safety and a 2026 fifth-round pick to the Ravens in exchange for outside linebacker Odafe Oweh and a future seventh-round selection. The move addressed the Chargers’ need for pass-rush depth following Khalil Mack’s elbow injury, while also allowing the safety to reunite with former teammates Kyle Hamilton and Kyle Van Noy in Baltimore, both of whom share his defensive mindset and veteran leadership.

For the Chargers defense, the three-time All-Pro’s reaction spoke volumes. James wasn’t focused on statistics or schemes — his message was about brotherhood. Gilman’s professionalism and steady presence set a tone teammates respected, and his departure leaves both an emotional and strategic void in Los Angeles.

Still, James’ words reflected optimism as much as sentiment. The Chargers now move forward with renewed purpose, ready to integrate Oweh and elevate younger safeties into larger roles. For James, the focus remains clear that family doesn’t end with a trade — it simply extends across locker rooms.