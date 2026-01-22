The Los Angeles Chargers are bidding goodbye to one of their key figures on the coaching staff.

On Thursday, news broke that the defensive coordinator Jesse Minter is leaving his Chargers DC post for a new job out in the AFC North, as he becomes the new head coach of the Baltimore Ravens.

In a post on X, the Chargers sent a heartfelt message to Minter amid his transition to a big role with the Ravens.

“Thanks for everything, coach,” the Chargers wrote in a social media post that includes a graphic of Minter celebrating with a Los Angeles player.

It is great to see that the Chargers have nothing but love for Minter. This is a huge career win for Minter, who goes back to Baltimore, this time as the team's sideline boss.

He started his NFL coaching career with the Ravens in 2017 as a defensive assistant and also served as Baltimore's assistant defensive backs coach and defensive backs coach before going back to the college football world to be the defensive coordinator and safeties coach of the Vanderbilt Commodores in 2021.

From 2022 to 2023, Minter was the Michigan Wolverines' defensive coordinator, working under then-Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh. He returned to the NFL when he was hired by the Chargers (along with Harbaugh) to be their defensive coordinator, which he served from the 2024 campaign to the 2025 season.

Minter's stops with several NFL organizations and football programs surely helped him become primed for a head-coaching gig in the pros, which he now gets with a still very talented Baltimore squad that features one of the best quarterbacks today in the form of two-time NFL Most Valuable Player Lamar Jackson.

In Minter's final season in Inglewood, the Chargers ranked inside the top 10 in both scoring defense and total defense, as Los Angeles allowed just 20.0 points and 285.2 total yards per game.