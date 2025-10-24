The Los Angeles Chargers’ 37-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday gave head coach Jim Harbaugh plenty to be encouraged about. Rookie tight end Oronde Gadsden II once again made a strong impression, earning major praise from Harbaugh for his poise and professionalism. The first-year head coach said Gadsden already carries himself like a seasoned veteran on and off the field.

Bolts Breakdown’s Alex Insdorf took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) account to share Harbaugh’s comments following the Chargers’ Week 8 victory. The coach spoke about Gadsden’s maturity, instincts, and immediate impact as part of the offense’s growth.

“The thing that strikes me the most is he plays like he’s been playing in the NFL for two, three, four years.”

“I’m sure Mr. and Mrs. Gadsden have poured that into him.”

“Well coached into him and well parented into Oronde — bodes well for the Chargers.”

Insdorf also noted that Harbaugh mentioned how Gadsden’s presence created mismatches in coverage that helped other playmakers succeed.

“On Ladd’s touchdown, they doubled Oronde (Gadsden). That’s respect.”

Gadsden has been one of the Chargers’ most reliable young players in recent weeks. After a breakout Week 7 performance against the Indianapolis Colts, where he posted 164 yards and a touchdown, he followed up with 77 yards and another score vs. the Vikings. His growing chemistry with quarterback Justin Herbert has become a key part of Los Angeles’ offensive rhythm.

With the former Syracuse standout, Herbert, and second-year receiver Ladd McConkey all contributing, the Chargers’ young offensive core is beginning to shine. Harbaugh’s postgame praise made it clear that Gadsden isn’t just fitting in — he’s becoming a key piece of Los Angeles’ long-term foundation.