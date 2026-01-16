It is back to the good ol' drawing board for coach Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers as they suffered an early exit after losing to the New England Patriots in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

Aside from retooling the roster, another top priority for the Chargers is hiring an offensive coordinator after firing Greg Roman.

There are numerous candidates, and Harbaugh stated that they will leave no stone unturned in finding the right addition.

“Jim Harbaugh said they would cast a wide net for the new offensive coordinator, prioritizing physicality. Harbaugh said he’s not limiting the search to a specific system,” wrote ESPN's Kris Rhim on X.

Rhim also quoted the 62-year-old Harbaugh as saying: “We’re gonna look for the best one that has a track record, has proven success.”

Los Angeles has already interviewed Marcus Brady, who currently serves as the team's passing game coordinator. He joined the Chargers in 2024 after stints with the Philadelphia Eagles and the Indianapolis Colts.

Harbaugh, who led the Chargers to an 11-6 record, said parting ways with Roman was tough but necessary, stressing that their job is to produce results. The Chargers have not made it past the wild-card round since 2019.

“The NFL is unforgiving. It's unfair. It's hard. That's the nature of the business. But what we feel like is a direction that's going to make us better, then we're always striving for that,” said Harbaugh in a separate report from Rhim.

The Chargers could also have an entirely different look on defense, as defensive coordinator Jesse Minter could sign elsewhere to call the shots.