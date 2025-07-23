The end is nearing for longtime wide receiver Keenan Allen. Allen was drafted by the San Diego Chargers in 2013 and helped the Bolts win a playoff game in his rookie season. He went on to have a stellar career with the Chargers and played with the Chicago Bears last season. Now, as a free agent, Allen is aiming to empty the gas tank with one final team. At 33 years old, Father Time will start to take over.

Jordan Schultz posted on Wednesday that there are several teams that are interested in signing the veteran.

“Free agent WR Keenan Allen, one of the top remaining players on the market, has drawn interest from multiple teams in recent weeks. My understanding is he’s been waiting for training camps to open to better assess the landscape and get a clearer picture of each team’s wide receiver situation.”

A player his age waiting for training camp to begin is a smart move. Allen prioritizes his health and will make sure he is good to go when the time comes.

It's unclear right now who those teams are that are interested in Allen. A couple of months ago, I wrote the best fits for Keenan Allen as free agency was going on. Some of these teams could really benefit from having Allen a part of their core.

The Arizona Cardinals make a ton of sense. Allen could join Marvin Harrison Jr. and help form him into one of the best route runners in the league. Allen has been known for his elite route running since he joined the league in 2013. That elite skill set has kept Allen on the field for a majority of his career, and it's been a major reason why he has a ton of records with the Chargers.

Allen should not rush his decision, but he doesn't have much longer to find a team and get situated.