The Los Angeles Chargers' season ended in the Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs after suffering a 16-3 loss to the New England Patriots. With the franchise focused on the offseason, rumors are speculating that Mekhi Becton's time in L.A. could be coming to an end.

Rumors are swirling at the East-West Shrine Bowl that the Chargers plan to cut the 26-year-old guard, according to Tony Pauline of Essentially Sports. It's said that the Chargers believe Becton underperformed in the 15 games he played in the 2025-26 season, which is why Los Angeles could be considering cutting him from the roster.

“After seemingly turning his career around, word at the Shrine Bowl is that Mekhi Becton has reverted to his former ways, and the Los Angeles Chargers will opt out of the final year of his contract…. A one-year stint with the Eagles saw him get his game and life back on track, culminating in a Super Bowl ring and a new two-year, $20 million contract with the Chargers last offseason.

“But he's been a disappointment despite starting 15 games. Becton's run and pass blocking were both a disaster, and he was ranked as one of the worst guards in the league. The Chargers can opt out of the second year of his deal, and people at the Shrine Bowl tell me that's exactly what will happen.”

Offensive line play was a major concern for the Chargers throughout the campaign. Injuries plagued the tackle positions, and L.A. was forced to play backups for the majority of the year. Quarterback Justin Herbert played well, but did struggle at times due to defensive pressure.

With Mekhi Becton's future up in the air, the organization may prioritize the offensive line in the offseason. The Chargers are projected to have about $85.9 million in cap space, giving the club plenty to work with going into free agency.