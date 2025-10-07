The Los Angeles Chargers are making another move to bolster their backfield depth after losing promising rookie running back Omarion Hampton to injury. Hampton, who had quickly emerged as one of the NFL’s most productive first-year players, will be placed on injured reserve due to an ankle injury, as confirmed by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh said RB Omarion Hampton will be placed on injured reserve, sidelining him a minimum of four games due to his ankle injury,” Schefter reported.

Hampton, the No. 22 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, had rushed 66 times for 314 yards and two touchdowns while adding 136 receiving yards through five games.

His 4.8 yards per carry led all Chargers players besides the quarterbacks. The setback means Los Angeles will rely on Najee Harris and second-year back Kimani Vidal to shoulder the rushing workload while Hampton recovers.

To help stabilize the depth chart, the Chargers are bringing in a familiar face. According to Kris Rhim, “The Chargers are signing Nyheim Hines to the practice squad after working him out today. He was with the Chargers during training camp. With the position thin, Hines has a chance to play this week.”

Hines, 28, last appeared in an NFL game during the 2022 season, playing for both the Indianapolis Colts and Buffalo Bills. He missed all of 2023 after suffering injuries in a jet ski accident and was later released by the Cleveland Browns earlier this year.

Article Continues Below

Despite the hiatus, Hines offers versatility as both a dynamic pass catcher and a proven special teams returner.

Over his five-year career, Hines has compiled 1,202 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns, plus 240 receptions for 1,778 yards and eight receiving touchdowns. He’s also returned four kickoffs for scores, showcasing the type of explosiveness the Chargers’ offense could use.

This move is a full-circle moment for Hines, who spent his early career in Indianapolis and now rejoins a head coach in Jim Harbaugh, known for reviving veterans.

With the Chargers sitting at 3-2 and looking to stay competitive in the AFC West, depth and reliability in the backfield are vital, especially with Hampton sidelined through at least early November.

The timing makes sense. Los Angeles is thin at running back and faces a stretch of tough defensive opponents, including the Titans and Chiefs. If Hines proves he’s back to form, he could see meaningful snaps sooner rather than later.