The Los Angeles Chargers will host the Washington Commanders on Sunday in a battle of potential playoff teams. The Chargers are coming off their first loss of the season, inexplicably losing to the New York Giants in the Meadowlands.

Meanwhile, the Commanders are fighting to stay in the NFC East race at 2-2. Sunday's game is pivotal for both teams.

On Friday, Los Angeles released their final injury report, receiving a mixed bag of updates.

Former Pro Bowl safety Derwin James, who has been dealing with a glute injury, has been removed from the injury report. He will play on Sunday. That is the good news.

The not-so-good news is that offensive tackle Joe Alt has been ruled out with an ankle injury, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Alt suffered the injury during Sunday's loss to the Giants. Mekhi Becton, who could move over from right guard, is also questionable to suit up. That should inspire some confidence in the Commanders' front seven. Through four weeks, they rank tied for 11th with 10 sacks.

The other side of the equation is equally unbalanced.

The Commanders expect to get quarterback Jayden Daniels back. He missed the last two games with a knee injury suffered in a Week 2 loss to the Green Bay Packers. However, he will be without at least one key weapon.

Wide receiver Terry McLaurin was ruled out earlier in the week. He is suffering from a quad injury. Fellow wideout Noah Brown is also out for Sunday's clash with the Chargers.

Washington got some good news on Friday though, as Deebo Samuel returned to practice. He seems to be on the right side of questionable.