The Los Angeles Chargers may have lost to the New York Giants in Week 4, but rookie running back Omarion Hampton put forth a performance that put him in historic company. The first-round pick from North Carolina rushed for 128 yards and a touchdown on just 12 carries, adding five receptions for 37 yards in the Los Angeles’ 21-18 defeat.

His 54-yard scoring run late in the third quarter was the longest touchdown by a rookie in franchise history. Not only that, he became the first Chargers rookie since LaDainian Tomlinson in 2001 to record 128 rushing yards in a single game, per NFL Insider Jordan Schultz.

Hampton’s breakout comes amid a wave of injuries for Los Angeles. Starting running back Najee Harris went down to a season-ending Achilles injury, while pillars of protection Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt have also been benched by fate.

Come what may, Hampton has taken over the backfield with efficiency and explosiveness. Through four games, he has logged 54 carries for 270 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 5.0 yards per attempt. He has added 14 receptions on 16 targets for 110 yards, making him a dual threat in the passing game.

Hampton sits 12th in the NFL in rushing yards and shares the rookie lead in touchdowns. His 380 scrimmage yards lead all rookies, and his 19 first downs are also the most among first-year players.

Article Continues Below

Proving difficult to bring down, he is averaging 3.83 yards after contact per attempt, the fifth-highest mark in the league among backs with at least 30 carries. Crucially, he has not committed a single drop in the passing game, providing Justin Herbert with a dependable outlet.

The Chargers, now 3-1, entered Week 4 hoping to extend their unbeaten run. Instead, Herbert’s two interceptions and injuries on the offensive line left Hampton as the only bright spot. His 294 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns across Weeks 3 and 4 have staked his claim as the Bolts’ lead horse.

Selected 22nd overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, Hampton signed a four-year, $17.77 million rookie contract with the Chargers.

At Cleveland High School in North Carolina, he rushed for 2,402 yards and scored 35 touchdowns as a sophomore and earned the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year honor as a senior after running for 1,949 yards and 39 touchdowns. At North Carolina, he became a two-time First-Team All-American and two-time All-ACC selection, finishing with 1,504 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns in 2023.