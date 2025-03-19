Following a flurry of free agency moves for the Los Angeles Chargers — including a one-year, $18 million contract for Khalil Mack — the Bolts continued adding to their roster on Tuesday afternoon. In a move to bolster up their offensive line, the Chargers signed free agent center Andre James, per Adam Schefter on X, who's returning to the Los Angeles area after playing three seasons for the UCLA football program.

“Chargers signed center Andre James, who spent the past six seasons with the Raiders,” Schefter wrote. “James now returns to LA, where he played college football at UCLA.”

Once Jim Harbaugh got hired by the Chargers ahead of the 2024 season, it didn't take long for LA to revive a rushing attack that was a bit dormant in 2023.

2023: 96.6 rushing yards per game (25th/32)

96.6 rushing yards per game (25th/32) 2024: 110.7 rushing yards per game (17th/32)

While it isn't the biggest jump in the world, it shows a positive trend for Harbaugh and his Chargers offense.

And with the addition of Najee Harris to the Chargers' backfield, LA could have a more productive rushing attack in 2024.

Will Chargers draft UNC RB in 2025 NFL Draft after free agency additions?

As more of a power-back, Harris is a nice addition to the Chargers' rushing attack, but he might not be the running back LA expects to carry the RB1 role in 2025.

One part of Harris' game that gets pointed to is that he's rushed for over 1,000 yards per season since the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted him with the No. 24 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

However — although that's true — his career yards per attempt is at 3.9, which isn't ideal for a No. 1 running back in the eyes of Troy Aikman. In a collegiate triple-option scheme where the idea is to chip away at a defense for four yards per carry, sure, that works.

For an NFL offense led by Justin Herbert as the quarterback, that doesn't seem like the offense Harbaugh has planned for the 2025 season.

Instead, the Chargers could select Omarion Hampton with the 17th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, adding a true No. 1 back to pair alongside Harris. Especially with the right side of their offensive line being absolutely massive, Hampton could be a phenomenal pick for Harbaugh and the Chargers.

Omarion Hampton is such a complete back who fights for EVERYTHING whether it's on the ground or through the air. Top-16 on my Big Board currently, and WILL be going in the 1st Round come April

Aside from Ashton Jeanty, Hampton is one of the top running backs in the draft class, showcasing incredible talent within the run game.

In 38 games with North Carolina's football program, Hampton led the ACC in rushing yards twice (2023: 1,504 yards, 2024: 1,660 yards).

So, with the addition of free agent Andre James, whoever the Chargers line up in the backfield should be just fine. After Los Angeles acquired Mekhi Becton through free agency earlier in the week, too, the Chargers' offensive line is getting scary.