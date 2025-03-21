The Los Angeles Rams have wrapped up an eventful offseason. They strengthened key areas of their roster while still leaving some significant gaps to fill. Veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford returned for another campaign and superstar wide receiver Davante Adams joined the mix. With those, the Rams’ offense is shaping up to be one of the most dangerous in the league. However, despite these high-profile moves, their defense remains a work in progress. This is particularly true at cornerback and linebacker. As the 2025 NFL Draft approaches, general manager Les Snead faces the challenge of addressing these weaknesses while also adding depth across the board. Using the Pro Football Network’s (PFN) simulator, we take a deep dive into how the Rams could navigate the first five rounds of the draft to solidify their roster for another deep postseason run.

A Strong Start, But Defensive Holes Remain

The Rams have had an active free agency period. They ensured stability at quarterback by retaining Matthew Stafford while also securing left tackle Alaric Jackson. To further bolster their offense, they made a splash by acquiring Davante Adams. He forms a potentially lethal duo with emerging star Puka Nacua.

On the defensive side, Los Angeles poached Poona Ford from the Chargers to fortify their defensive line. However, they did part ways with Jonah Jackson. That is a move that adds some uncertainty to their offensive front. Sure, the Rams have made strong additions and are shaping up to be a formidable team in 2025. However, they have still yet to find someone who can suitably fill the Aaron Donald-shaped void. As such, their defense remains a work in progress. With the draft fast approaching, the Rams must focus on balancing their roster and addressing key defensive needs.

Here we'll try to look at the Los Angeles Rams 5-round post-free agency frenzy 2025 NFL mock draft, per PFN simulator.

Round 1, Pick 26: Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College

Even with Braden Fiske and Kobie Turner, there remains a massive hole in the Rams' pass rush. As such, finding a dynamic edge rusher is a top priority. Enter Donovan Ezeiruaku. He is an explosive, high-motor defender who fits seamlessly into Los Angeles’ defensive scheme. Yes, he lacks elite size for the position. That said, Ezeiruaku compensates with quickness, agility, and a refined technique. These allow him to beat offensive linemen with both speed and power. His ability to bend around the edge and disrupt opposing quarterbacks makes him an excellent addition to Raheem Morris’ defense. If he can refine his hand usage and continue developing his strength, he has the potential to be a game-changing presence off the edge.

Round 3, Pick 90: Omarr Norman-Lott, DT, Tennessee

After securing a premier edge rusher, the Rams must continue fortifying their defensive line by adding Omarr Norman-Lott. Sure, his raw statistics might not jump off the page. Still, his win rates and advanced metrics paint the picture of a high-upside interior disruptor. Norman-Lott is an undersized but explosive 3-technique defensive tackle who thrives on quickness and athleticism. With improved hand usage and a more polished pass-rush approach, he could develop into a key contributor alongside Turner. His ability to shed blocks and penetrate the backfield gives the Rams another promising young talent to help reshape their front seven.

Round 4, Pick 128: David Walker, EDGE, Central Arkansas

The Rams look to continue adding talent to their defensive unit by selecting David Walker. He is a relentless edge rusher from Central Arkansas. Walker dominated at the FCS level. He showed elite production and a knack for making plays in the backfield. Yes, his size may push him down draft boards. However, his motor, technique, and ability to generate pressure make him an intriguing Day 3 selection. Sure, he’s projected as a situational pass-rush specialist early in his career. However, his relentless effort and strong fundamentals could earn him a larger role over time.

Round 5, Pick 145: Jeffrey Bassa, LB, Oregon

With linebacker remaining a weak spot, the Rams bolster their depth with the selection of Jeffrey Bassa. A converted safety, Bassa brings a unique blend of coverage ability and physicality to the position. Yes, he’s on the lighter side for an NFL linebacker. That said, he isn’t afraid to mix it up in the trenches and take on blocks. His fluid movement skills make him an asset in coverage. Meanwhile, his leadership and football IQ give him the potential to develop into a key contributor. With continued refinement in his play recognition and anticipation, Bassa could provide an immediate boost to a linebacker unit in need of playmakers.

A Well-Balanced Draft for a Contender

With a solid mix of high-upside pass rushers, an interior disruptor, and a versatile linebacker, the Rams’ five-round haul in this mock draft aims to address their biggest defensive needs. While they have bolstered their offense with the addition of Davante Adams, ensuring the defense can keep pace is crucial for another deep playoff run. By prioritizing the trenches and adding speed and versatility to the front seven, the Rams position themselves to remain competitive in the NFC. If these selections pan out, Los Angeles could have the right balance of firepower and defensive stability to make a serious Super Bowl push in 2025.