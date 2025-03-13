Letting go of Cooper Kupp turned out to be hard for the Los Angeles Rams. It impacted Matthew Stafford, too. But when will Kupp make his free agency decision after the release by the Rams?

It will likely come sooner as opposed to later, according to a post on X by Jordan Schultz.

Sources: The sense around the league is that former #Rams WR Cooper Kupp doesn’t plan on having a long, drawn-out process and prefers to make a decision quickly.

Kupp has interest from at least five teams, and the expectation is he’ll decide sooner rather than later. It’s unclear if he’ll take any free-agent visits.

Kupp offers an eight-year NFL resume, but the bulk of his standout play revolved around two seasons. He’s only had two 1,000-yard campaigns. And a stunning 26 of his career 57 touchdowns came in 2019 and 2021. All other seasons pale by comparison with those two years.

Rams WR Cooper Kupp drawing plenty of calls

The 31-year-old receiver did enough in 2024 to convince several teams he still has something left in the tank. ESPN Adam Schefter said the Seahawks, Broncos, and Patriots are in the hunt, according to several posts on X via nbcsportsboston.com.

“By 4:01 p.m. ET, his phone lines were lighting up,” Schefter said. “At least a dozen teams have called in and expressed interest in exploring a deal with Cooper Kupp.

“He's going to have a multitude of options from teams that declined to trade for him and the contract he had with the Rams but are interested in signing Kupp to a contract of their own. There'll be any number of possibilities. But teams that bear watching here include the Seattle Seahawks, the Denver Broncos and the New England Patriots, among others. Cooper Kupp is going to have options.”

Of those three teams, the Broncos and Patriots are intriguing because of the quarterback situations. With Bo Nix and Drake Maye, respectively, these teams could benefit with Kupp helping their young stars develop confidence.

Of course, there can be other helpful skilled teammates for Nix and Maye. Broncos head coach Sean Payton pointed to a couple of them, according to denverpost.com.

“The running back and the tight end could obviously help in his development,” Payton said, on surrounding Nix with positional weapons. “And then, I would also say, like, a really good, elite pass-rusher, can help in his development. A really good cover corner. I’m only saying that because the best player helps the team get better.”

Still, Kupp makes a lot of sense because of his technical ability. He’s a skilled route runner who is excellent at finding soft spots in zones. He could share a lot of knowledge with younger receivers.