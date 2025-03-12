The Los Angeles Rams have officially released Cooper Kupp, which made quarterback Matthew Stafford feel a type of way. However, before the release happened, rumors circulated that the Rams would trade Kupp.

After no trade transpired, the former Triple Crown winner is now out of Los Angeles. Stafford elaborated more on New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce.

“I ran into him right kind of when they told him the news they were talking about trading him and obviously that one is tough,” Stafford said. “You’re around this game long enough, those kinds of things happen, it’s tough, especially for a guy that’s meant so much to me and my career.

“How he helped me kind of get in with the Rams and in that locker room and what it’s all about to be a part of that team. He was such a huge part of that for me. So it’s tough, and I’ve spent probably more time with him as a teammate than really any other teammate in my career.

In their first season together, Stafford and Kupp guided the Rams to a Super Bowl victory. Interestingly enough, Kupp won the Super Bowl MVP that season.

His performance was sensational, and he was Stafford's favorite target. The numerous times spent together during the offseason truly paid off.

Matthew Stafford was bummed to see Cooper Kupp leave Rams

The quarterback and wide receiver duo were elite when they were on the field. However, one of the biggest issues sparked following their Super Bowl win.

Kupp's health.

Over the past three seasons, he played in only 32 of 51 possible games. While his production was still impressive, his lack of durability was beginning to be a concern.

Not to mention, the Rams had an emerging superstar on the rise in Puka Nacua. The latter was a star with BYU football and had a historic rookie season.

He made the Pro Bowl in his rookie season and was second in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting. Fast forward one season and Nacua dealt with his injuries.

However, the Rams recently signed Davante Adams, which likely signaled the beginning of the end for Kupp in Los Angeles. Either way, Stafford will miss his running mate and will enjoy the time they had together.

It will be a new era with Nacua and Adams being the next dynamic receiving threat. Regardless of Kupp's absence, winning a Super Bowl brings plenty of memories, no matter how far apart.