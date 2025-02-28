The Los Angeles Rams and Matthew Stafford could be having a reunion as it feels more likely that the two sides will come to a deal. Yesterday, it was reported that it wouldn't be a surprise if Stafford found his way back to the Rams, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“It does seem like all sides expect a resolution,” Rapoport said. “I know we talked a lot about the Raiders, the Giants, and Stafford's representation. Do not rule out a return to the Rams. It does seem as the conversations pick up over the next 24 hours, that Matthew Stafford returning to the Rams is at least possible. We will see if it ramps up to likely.”

Things must have changed over the course of 24 hours because Rapoport pulled out another report saying that it feels more likely Stafford will return.

“A Matthew Stafford decision looms, and his return to the Rams feels more likely to those involved,” Rapoport wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Nothing final. But clearly more likely than a few days ago when it appeared he was set to leave.”

Matthew Stafford and the Rams could be reuniting

In hopes of landing a new deal worth his value, the Rams let Matthew Stafford explore the market and see how much he could get paid. That led to teams such as the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants putting real offers on the table so he could join their team. There were even rumors that Tom Brady and Stafford spoke to each other about the potential of him joining the Raiders.

At the end of the day, it seems like the Rams still want Stafford, and Stafford wants the Rams. They have a team that he's familiar with, and he's been able to reach the playoffs with them over the past few years.

It'll be interesting to see if things change, but as of now, it looks like the reunion between the two will happen.