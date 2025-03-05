The Los Angeles Rams gave quarterback Matthew Stafford a new contract extension in February, guaranteeing he'll remain in L.A. next season. It's believed that Stafford is now on a year-to-year basis with the franchise, and his contract technically ends after the 2026 season.

But the Rams need a more long-term option at quarterback, and rumors are the front office plans to find one this year, according to Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic. Rodrigue believes the franchise wants to find “a young QB with starter potential in the room and learning from Matthew Stafford as soon as they can.”

These rumors may suggest the Rams are looking to select a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft. Los Angeles owns the No. 26 pick overall in the first round. However, there could be a quarterback that fits the mold available in free agency as well. Considering Stafford is 37 years old, it makes sense for Los Angeles to find his eventual replacement sooner rather than later.

Guys like Justin Fields, Zach Wilson, and Mac Jones are all 26 years old or younger and have starting experience. Fields is rumored to be in the mix for the starting job for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Meanwhile, Wilson and Jones are likely going to be backups next season. So, if the Rams want more upside and want an even younger player, then the 2025 NFL Draft is the best place to find a quarterback.

Miami Hurricanes' Cam Ward is projected to be the first quarterback taken in the draft. The Rams would likely have to trade away a huge chunk of assets just to have a chance to select him. Shedeur Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes and Ole Miss Rebels' quarterback Jaxson Dart are being viewed as the No. 2 and No. 3 options in the upcoming draft. One of which could fall into the later portion of round one, which is right where Los Angeles is picking.

Stafford played in 16 of the Rams' 17 games last season. His numbers were on par with what he's accomplished in recent years. The veteran quarterback ended the 2024 campaign with 3,762 passing yards, 20 passing touchdowns, and eight interceptions while throwing a 65.8% completion percentage.