The New York Giants desperately need to add a quarterback during the 2025 NFL offseason. The Giants barely missed out on trading for Matthew Stafford after he agreed to a restructured contract with the Rams last week. Now the Giants are rumored to be planning another aggressive move.

ESPN's Jordan Raanan believes the Giants will attempt to trade for the top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

“The best way to do so is by trading for the top pick,” Raanan wrote on Tuesday via ESPN. “Multiple league sources left their meetings with the Giants this week thinking a trade for the No. 1 pick with the Tennessee Titans was likely. In that scenario, they expected it to be for Miami's Cam Ward.”

Raanan is not the only one at ESPN who believes the Giants will attempt to trade for the first overall pick.

New York has been linked to Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders during the pre-draft process. However, Ranaan believes that it could all be a smoke screen.

“Sanders doesn't seem a lock for the top three of the draft anymore, although one source did indicate he had some support in the Giants' building,” Raanan wrote. “Another source thought the Giants' consistent scouting of Sanders was a smoke screen.”

Sanders' stock has certainly dipped recent after the NFL Combine. It will be interesting to see if that perception changes throughout the spring.

Giants rumored to have Russell Wilson, Sam Darnold at top of their free agency list

Raanan also shared some thoughts on which veteran quarterbacks New York may target in free agency.

He wrote that Sam Darnold and Russell Wilson are the top players on the Giants' wishlist ahead of NFL free agency.

“Sam Darnold and Russell Wilson are believed to be near the top of the Giants' list, should they make it to free agency,” Raanan wrote. “New York had interest in Darnold last offseason, but he was out of their price range at the time. Wilson also considered the Giants among his top options at the start of this offseason and visited last March before signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers.”

Raanan's reporting suggests that Wilson is the most likely answer for the Giants in free agency.

If Darnold was outside of New York's price range last year, he certainly will be again after his heroic 2024 campaign.

Wilson's previous interest in the Giants suggests he could agree to come to New York in free agency next week.

Adding Russell Wilson could be a best-case scenario for New York headed into the 2025 NFL Draft.