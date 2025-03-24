The Los Angeles Rams have never been a franchise that hesitates when it comes to making bold moves. The Rams have consistently pushed the envelope to keep their Super Bowl window wide open. Following a hectic 2025 free agency period, they’ve made significant progress toward title contention once again. However, if they truly want to maximize their championship potential, there’s one more move they need to make—trading up in the 2025 NFL Draft to land a game-changing cornerback.

Progress, But Lingering Gaps

Los Angeles put together a solid offseason. This was headlined by the return of Stafford and the marquee signing of Davante Adams. Stafford, the catalyst behind their Super Bowl LVI victory, remains the engine of the offense. Pairing him with Adams gives the Rams an elite playmaker in the passing game. Adams' precise route-running and ability to stretch the field will undoubtedly make Sean McVay’s offense even more dynamic.

The Rams' two biggest offseason moves were retaining Stafford and landing Adams. Both still have plenty left in the tank. Re-signing Alaric Jackson was a crucial step in maintaining stability along the offensive line. Meanwhile, poaching Poona Ford from the Chargers strengthens an already promising young defensive front that was inches away from an NFC Championship appearance last season. One of the more surprising decisions was the contract handed to Tutu Atwell. Overall, however, the Rams are well-positioned for a deep playoff run. Still, their biggest weaknesses—cornerback and linebacker—remain unaddressed. This leaves one final, critical move on the table.

Here we'll try to look at the perfect trade that the Los Angeles Rams must complete after the 2025 NFL free agency frenzy.

The Trade the Rams Must Make: Move Up for Travis Hunter

With free agency in the rearview mirror, the Rams must now shift their attention to the draft. If they’re serious about building a championship-caliber defense, trading up in the 2025 NFL Draft to secure Colorado’s Travis Hunter is the best move they can make. Hunter is a dynamic two-way playmaker. He is widely projected as the top cornerback prospect in the class. His elite athleticism, natural instincts, and shutdown ability make him a perfect fit for the Rams defense. They are in desperate need of a true No. 1 corner.

Sure, the Rams hold a first-round pick this year. That's said, they’ll likely need to bundle additional assets to move into the top five. That could ensure they land Hunter. Given their history of bold draft-day moves, such a trade is entirely in their DNA. Packaging their first-round selection with a future pick and possibly a player could be enough to entice a team looking to accumulate draft capital. One potential trade piece could be safety Kam Curl.

Remember that the Rams can’t afford to roll out the same secondary that ranked 19th in PFF coverage grade in 2024. With emerging talent at safety, some veterans may become expendable. Curl, in particular, could be a prime candidate to be moved. In his first year with the Rams, he posted a 63.7 PFF coverage grade and a 68.5 run-defense grade. However, his overall rating (68.4) lagged behind rookie Kamren Kinchens (71.5). Given Kinchens’ promising play, it will be difficult to keep him off the field in 2025. With Curl entering the final year of his contract, he could be a logical trade chip.

Why This Move Makes Sense for the Rams

So why Hunter? Because he’s a generational talent. At 6'1 with blazing speed and elite ball skills, he has all the traits to develop into a lockdown corner in the mold of Jalen Ramsey. His ability to shadow receivers, disrupt passing lanes, and deliver game-changing plays makes him an ideal target for Los Angeles.

Cornerback is also the Rams’ most pressing need. Yes, inside linebacker might lack more immediate depth. However, the Rams have historically been able to unearth hidden gems in later rounds or through undrafted signings. Their efforts to solidify the cornerback position, however, have been inconsistent. Darious Williams has provided solid play, but they’ll need to think about a long-term replacement soon.

Beyond just filling a key roster gap, acquiring Hunter would elevate the entire defense. He is a true shutdown corner who would take pressure off the Rams’ pass rush.

Some may argue that the Rams should prioritize building overall depth instead of surrendering multiple assets for one player. But the reality is that shutdown corners are incredibly difficult to find. Trading up for Hunter isn’t just about the 2025 season—it’s about securing a defensive cornerstone for years to come.

Final Thoughts: A Move That Defines the Rams’ Future

The Rams have never been an organization that settles for mediocrity, and this offseason has proven that once again. Bringing back Matthew Stafford and pairing him with Davante Adams signals their intent to chase another Super Bowl while their window remains open. But to truly elevate themselves into championship contention, they must complete one final, aggressive move—trading up for Travis Hunter. Addressing the cornerback position with a player of Hunter’s caliber would solidify the secondary, allow the defense to take a major step forward, and give Los Angeles a franchise cornerstone for years to come. The Rams have never been afraid to bet big. Now, it’s time to go all in once again.