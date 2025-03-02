The Los Angeles Rams exceeded expectations during the 2024 NFL season. Los Angeles finished the regular season 10-7, barely snatching the NFC West division title from the Seahawks. The Rams followed that up with a Wild Card victory over the Vikings and playing a competitive Divisional Round matchup against the Eagles.

Now the Rams must transition into offseason mode to try and fix what went wrong during the playoffs.

One thing is certain — the Rams are still committed to QB Matthew Stafford. LA agreed to a restructured contract with Stafford on Friday that should keep him with the Rams for the immediate future. Potentially for the rest of his career.

The Rams can now begin planning who they want to add this offseason to give Stafford another chance to take LA to the Super Bowl.

Los Angeles enters the 2025 NFL offseason with roughly $44 million in cap space. This should give them enough space to add a few player in free agency, but they likely won't land any of this year's best players.

The Rams also have seven picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, including the 26th overall selection.

Los Angeles may also consider the trade market as another avenue of adding talent this offseason. The Rams certainly have a history of shedding draft picks for established players during the Les Snead era. Look no further than the Jared Goff-Matthew Stafford trade as the most extreme example.

But which player or players could the Rams try to bring in via trade?

Below we will explore one perfect trade the Rams must complete during the 2025 NFL offseason.

Rams should swap Cooper Kupp for Jaire Alexander in bold trade with Packers

Let's review the terms of this potential trade before diving into the analysis.

Rams receive:

CB Jaire Alexander

2026 pick swap

Packers receive:

WR Cooper Kupp

2026 pick swap

This trade is the perfect example of a player swap where each team gets what they want in return.

The Rams have been vocal about the fact that they intend to trade WR Cooper Kupp during the offseason. Meanwhile, the Packers' front office admits that they have had trade discussions involving Jaire Alexander.

Los Angeles needs to add multiple players in the defensive secondary this offseason. It may even be the biggest priority that LA has this offseason. Adding a player as talented as Alexander would immediately give the Rams a starting cornerback on the outside in 2025.

When at his peak, Alexander has played like one of the best cornerbacks in football. That said, his availability has been a problem over the past few seasons.

Alexander has struggled with groin and shoulder injuries since the 2021 season. He also suffered a concussion and broken thumb in 2020. These injuries have begun to pile up and cause Alexander to miss games.

In fact, Jaire Alexander has played in seven games during each of the past two seasons. It seems that his lack of availability has made Alexander expendable in the eyes of the Packers.

Green Bay's loss could be Los Angeles' gain. I would not be surprised to see the Rams take a shot on a player like Alexander, especially considering their dire needs at the position.

One of the best parts about this trade is that both players have similar contracts and salary cap hits in 2025. Both Kupp and Alexander have two years left on their contracts, and neither team loses too much cap space by making the swap.

As for the Packers, it is no secret that Green Bay is considering adding a WR1 during the offseason. It is currently unknown whether the Packers would prefer a rookie, a veteran signed via free agency, or a trade. For our purposes, I believe the Packers would prioritize acquiring a known commodity like Kupp.

Kupp does not fit the stereotype as an alpha X wide receiver. However, he is an excellent fit in Matt LaFleur's offense. After all, LaFleur is a disciple of Sean McVay, serving as his offensive coordinator with the Rams during the 2017 season. He may know better than anyone else in the NFL how to use Kupp to maximize his output.

I included a 2026 pick swap as part of this trade. It is incredibly rare in the NFL for two teams to simply swap players one-for-one with no other compensation. That is especially true for players like Kupp and Alexander who both have complicated contracts.

As a result, I included the pick swap as somewhat of a placeholder for the additional compensation related to this trade. It is impossible to tell for certain which team would come out with a better deal in that pick swap, so I left it unspecified.