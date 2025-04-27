Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua will be entering his first season without Cooper Kupp.

The 23-year-old receiver will lead the Rams' receiving corps for the first time without the veteran wideout, who signed with the Seattle Seahawks in the offseason after an eight-year career with the Rams. Kupp is one of the best players in franchise history, helping lead the team to a Super Bowl LVI win after posting eight catches for 92 receiving yards and two touchdowns, winning MVP honors in the process.

With that being said, Nacua is more than capable of filling the void left over by Kupp. His quarterback, Matthew Stafford, recently said during the beginning of offseason team activities that Nacua's role doesn't change even with Kupp's departure.

“That's the message I felt — that's all I can do — is just be the best Puka Nacua that I can be and show here and be the guy that the guys have seen the past two years,” says Nacua in a one-on-one interview on behalf of his partnership with Sleep Number. “But then also to improve in the ways that Coach McVay and Coach Yarber (receivers coach) and then whatever challenges present themselves this year.”

Puka Nacua's Rams career

The former fifth-round draft exploded onto the scene during his rookie season, posting arguably the best first year by a wide receiver in NFL history. Nacua posted 105 catches for 1,486 receiving yards in his first season, shattering rookie records for both categories.

However, his second season took a hit statistically as his numbers declined to 79 catches for 990 receiving yards. It's worth noting that Nacua only played in 11 games and missed five of those games due to injury. His receptions per game (7.2 to 6.2) and receiving yards per game (90.0 to 87.4) were actually better in his second season compared to his first.

Nacua stresses the importance of remaining on the field as one of his key objectives entering his third season.

It doesn't hurt that the former Pro Bowl and All-Pro receiver will be flanked by six-time Pro Bowl receiver Davante Adams after the star wideout signed with the Rams in the offseason.

Nacua is confident in himself and the Rams as they look to carry over momentum from last season. Los Angeles finished one possession short of defeating the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles on the road in snow-filled conditions.

“I know that the offseason work that we put in, that I've been putting in, and that we're putting in right now will prepare us for those moments,” says Puka Nacua of playing without Cooper Kupp.