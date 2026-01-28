The Los Angeles Rams walked off the field at Lumen Field knowing two things were true at once. First, they were good enough to win the Super Bowl. Second, they were one roster correction away from getting there. Their NFC Championship Game loss to the Seahawks was not an indictment of Sean McVay’s vision or Matthew Stafford’s brilliance. Instead, it was a reminder that even elite teams must keep evolving.

That reality makes the 2026 NFL Draft especially fascinating for the Rams. They have two first-round picks and a rare opportunity to think both short-term and long-term. As such, Los Angeles has a chance to reload without tearing anything down. According to the PFF mock draft simulator, this three-round haul does exactly that. They will fortify the trenches, inject versatility into the offense, and quietly prepare for life after Stafford.

Season recap

The Rams’ 2025 campaign was as electric as any in the league. They finished 14-6 overall, including the postseason. They were powered by an MVP-caliber year from Stafford and historic production from All-Pro wide receiver Puka Nacua. Los Angeles led the NFC in explosive plays and routinely overwhelmed defenses with pace and precision.

The road to the NFC title game was no less impressive. The Rams survived a Wild Card shootout against Carolina. They then marched into Soldier Field and knocked off the Bears in a physical, overtime Divisional Round thriller. By the time they reached Seattle, the Rams looked battle-tested and dangerous.

Then came the problem that had lingered beneath the surface all season. In the NFC Championship Game, the Rams’ secondary simply could not hold up. Sam Darnold and Jaxon Smith-Njigba carved up coverage for 346 passing yards. Late defensive breakdowns also erased Stafford’s heroic 374-yard, three-touchdown night. A fourth-down stop by Devon Witherspoon and a crushing late touchdown by former Ram Cooper Kupp sealed a 31-27 loss that felt both agonizing and clarifying.

Draft priorities

The lesson from Seattle was unmistakable: this roster needs reinforcements at premium positions. Cornerback sits at the top of the list. Los Angeles lacks a true shutdown presence capable of surviving on an island against elite receivers in January.

Quarterback also looms large. Stafford will enter his age-38 season. Sure, his play suggests he still has plenty left. However, the Rams can no longer ignore succession planning. McVay has long wanted a developmental passer he can groom without pressure.

Finally, offensive tackle remains a quiet but critical need. Rob Havenstein’s future is uncertain. The Rams’ offense is also built on timing and protection. Ensuring blindside stability in the future must be part of any serious draft plan.

Here we'll try to look at and discuss the Rams' 3-round mock draft based on the PFF 2026 NFL mock draft simulator.

Round 1, pick 13: DL Peter Woods, Clemson

The Rams open their draft by attacking the trenches with Clemson defensive lineman Peter Woods. This move screams “playoff-proofing.” Woods brings rare alignment versatility. He can thrive anywhere from nose tackle to five-technique. He can also win from both two- and three-point stances.

What stands out immediately is his explosiveness. Woods fires off the ball with a violent first step.. His hand placement also allows him to stack and shed blockers quickly. These make him a disruptive force against both the run and short-area pass game. Woods will be a tone-setter for the Rams. If he continues to refine his pass-rush plan and turn pressures into sacks, he has Pro Bowl upside.

Round 1, pick 29: TE Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon

With their second first-round selection, the Rams pivot to offense. They will select Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq. He is one of the most intriguing chess pieces in the class. Sadiq is not a traditional in-line tight end. He is a movement weapon.

A former multi-sport athlete who played both receiver and defensive back in high school, Sadiq moves like a big wideout. His alignment versatility fits perfectly into McVay’s motion-heavy system. Of course, the Rams already have elite perimeter talent. Still, Sadiq’s ability to threaten seams and create mismatches against linebackers gives the offense another dimension. If he develops into a true TE1 focal point, this pick could quietly become one of the steals of the draft.

Round 2, pick 61: QB Ty Simpson, Alabama

This is where the Rams play the long game. Ty Simpson is not ready to start immediately, and that’s the point. He offers mobility, escapability, and the raw arm talent McVay values. At the same time, he remains a developmental prospect who needs sharpening.

Simpson’s processing and anticipation are inconsistent. His live-game reps are limited. Still, the physical foundation is there. For a team that can afford patience, Simpson represents a low-pressure investment in the future.

Learning behind Stafford while refining his mechanics could give Los Angeles a seamless transition plan instead of a frantic rebuild later.

Round 3, pick 93: EDGE Dani Dennis-Sutton, Penn State

The Rams close their three-round haul by reinforcing the edge rotation with Dani Dennis-Sutton. At 6-foot-5 and 265 pounds, he brings prototypical size and length. He also excels with long-arm and bull-rush techniques.

Dennis-Sutton’s agility remains a work in progress. However, his power profile fits well as a rotational defender in multiple fronts. He can contribute early on early downs while developing into a more refined pass rusher.

For a defense that needs waves of pressure rather than one-dimensional specialists, Dennis-Sutton adds depth and flexibility.

Final thoughts

This three-round mock draft reflects a franchise that understands exactly where it stands. The Rams are not rebuilding but refining. Their picks here address defensive disruption, offensive versatility, and quarterback succession all at once. With that, Los Angeles positions itself to remain dangerous in the NFC while preparing for what comes next.