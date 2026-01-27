The Los Angeles Rams' season has come to an end. It was a heartbreaking loss for the Rams against the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship Game. Now, the focus for the Rams is on the offseason, which includes the future of quarterback Matthew Stafford. The quarterback spoke about his future with Jim Gray on the Let's Go podcast.

“It’ll be a lot that goes into it,” Stafford told Jim Gray when speaking about his future. “It’s a physical, a mental and emotional decision, a personal and a family decision as well. So, we’ll figure all that kind of stuff out with some time.”

Stafford still has another year left on his contract, which he signed ahead of this season. Still, he will be turning 38-years old the day before Super Bowl LX.

“I know I had a ton of fun playing football this season and had so much fun playing for the Rams. So when I’m ready to figure that out, I’ll be ready to figure that out. That moment isn’t right now. I have so much more time, I feel like, to reflect on just the people and the season that we just had. I want to appreciate that and give it the time that it deserves before I start thinking personally about what’s next for me and my family,” Stafford added.

Stafford will have some time to make a final decision. NFL Free Agency does not begin until March 11. That gives the quarterback nearly six weeks to work on a decision, or at least give the Rams some idea of where he is leaning. Meanwhile, the Rams could attempt to re-sign Jimmy Garoppolo, but his days as a starting quarterback may be done.

With limited options available in free agency and a weaker draft class at quarterback, the Rams will likely want Stafford back for one more run. They could bring in a veteran backup, as well as draft a quarterback later in the draft, to prepare for the future. Right now, the Rams will be patient with Stafford, but at some point, he will need to make his decision.