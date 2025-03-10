Just two weeks ago, the long-term future surrounding the Los Angeles Rams was mired in uncertainty and Davante Adams was still a member of the New York Jets. Now, both the franchise and star wide receiver have a clear vision in mind for the 2025-26 NFL season, and it centers around competing for a title.

Although the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles are seemingly in prime position to contend for another NFC crown, LA obviously believes it has a favorable path to a deep playoffs run. Management restructured Matthew Stafford's contract and is set to ink Adams to a two-year, $46 million deal with $26 million guaranteed once NFL free agency officially begins on Wednesday.

Although many people predicted the 32-year-old WR would follow Aaron Rodgers to a new team after they were both let go by the Jets, he seemed to know exactly what he wanted. The Rams check multiple boxes for Adams.

“He is where he wanted to finish out his great career,” the three-time All-Pro's agent, Frank Bauer, told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Adams grew up in Palo Alto, California, played college football at Fresno State and is now apparently preparing to wrap up a distinguished NFL run in LA La Land.

How much in the tank does Davante Adams have left?

Since the Rams intend to trade Cooper Kupp at some point this offseason, it makes sense to pair franchise pillar Puka Nacua with another game-changer. Adams might no longer be one of the top three or five receivers in the league, but he is still highly impactful. The six-time Pro Bowl selection notched 85 receptions for 1,063 yards and eight touchdowns in 14 games last season (three of those were with the Las Vegas Raiders).

If he can quickly develop on-field chemistry with Stafford, the Rams' offense could inflict plenty of damage next season. Adams' desire to play in and win a Super Bowl, while also returning to his roots, will enable him to enjoy a smooth free agency period. We will see if the 2025-26 campaign goes the same way.