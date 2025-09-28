The Los Angeles Rams look set to get their WR1 back. Wide receiver Davante Adams, officially listed as questionable with a hamstring injury, is expected to play Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. That aligns with what the Rams have signaled all week.

Head coach Sean McVay said Friday he “feels good” about Adams being able to go, even after the veteran missed most practice time this week while the team managed the hamstring. The expectation is that Adams will suit up despite the light workload. In short, plan on seeing No. 17.

Adams, never one to stir drama, kept it straightforward at the podium. He called the hamstring ‘something we’re working through,' emphasized smart ramp-up with a short week on deck, and said he’s noticing daily improvement. That reads like a player who intends to play, with the staff likely monitoring his snaps and usage early.

Indianapolis has started hot, and the Rams’ offense needs its full menu. With Adams back, McVay can get back to his favorite matchups: Adams isolated on the back side, motion to sort coverage, and play-action shots that punish single-high looks. Adams also changes the red-zone calculus; his body control and late hands give quarterback Matthew Stafford a trustworthy option when windows shrink. If the Colts lean toward Adams, that only opens space for Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell in the intermediate game.

Article Continues Below

Health-wise, Los Angeles should have more than one reinforcement. The Rams listed four players as questionable: Adams, right tackle Rob Havenstein, tight end Tyler Higbee, and tight end Colby Parkinson. McVay sounded optimistic about that group, which would be a welcome boost for pass protection and the run game.

The Rams can also lean on scripted openings to get him in rhythm before dialing up the heavier lifts. If a snap count appears, Los Angeles can pivot to heavier personnel and lean on Nacua’s volume while saving Adams for money downs.

Although there is no official word, all arrows point in the same direction: Davante Adams is tracking toward his normal role, with a slight nod to caution. For a Rams team trying to keep pace in a crowded NFC, getting its premier separator back on the field is exactly the Week 4 boost McVay needed.