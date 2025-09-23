The Los Angeles Rams squandered a 19-point lead in a heartbreaking Week 3 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, but not everything from their first defeat of the 2025 season was negative. In the aftermath, Sean McVay’s injury update brought a welcome dose of good news. McVay confirmed that no players suffered significant injuries — a key boost as the team turns its attention to a critical Week 4 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

In terms of the Rams offensive line news, the status of two interior linemen stands out. Left guard Steve Avila, who’s missed back-to-back games with an ankle injury, could be nearing a return. Right guard Kevin Dotson also exited briefly against the Eagles but is expected to avoid serious time off.

The Athletic’s Nate Atkins shared the injury update from McVay on X (formerly Twitter), delivering a key quote that helped calm immediate concerns.

“No Rams injury updates from Sean McVay. Nobody got hurt significantly yesterday, and they’ll see if Steve Avila can suit up for practice when Wednesday-Friday arrive.”

With a short injury list, focus shifts toward execution. The Rams vs. Colts preview comes with high stakes, as Indianapolis has averaged over 35 points per game under quarterback Daniel Jones. Pass protection and red-zone execution will need to improve, especially after two blocked field goals doomed the Rams in Week 3.

The offensive unit has shown flashes of balance but remains inconsistent in key moments. Cleaning up communication on the line could be the difference between sustaining drives or stalling out again.

In three games, McVay’s group has looked like a contender — when healthy and efficient. The injury to Avila remains the most closely watched development this week. If Avila can return and Dotson stays active, the Rams offensive line will have its best chance to stabilize ahead of a big test.

The Rams head coach’s transparency, combined with encouraging injury news, gives the team a chance to shift focus back to correcting preventable mistakes. With the NFC West standings tight, Week 4 vs. the Colts offers a pivotal opportunity to rebound.