The Los Angeles Rams return to SoFi Stadium Sunday aiming to shake off Sunday's collapse. But entered Wednesday with a new scare involving Davante Adams before facing the Indianapolis Colts.

The wide receiver is a brand new NFL injury for the Rams. Head coach Sean McVay revealed via team reporter Stu Jackson that Adams has a hamstring ailment. He was held out of Wednesday's practice as a precaution.

But is Adams ruled out completely for Sunday?

“McVay said they'll take things day-to-day with Adams,” Jackson shared on the social media website X. formerly Twitter.

Adams isn't the only pivotal offensive injury. Right tackle and captain Rob Havenstein has an ankle ailment. Same with interior starting lineman Steve Avila, who is dealing with a similar injury to Havenstein. But McVay believes their status won't effect their availability against Indy.

Davante Adams casting blame for 1 Rams flaw from Sunday

Article Continues Below

Los Angeles appeared to be coasting to a romp of the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. But lost a 26-7 lead, then later watched 336-pound Jordan Davis rumble to the end zone on a last second blocked field goal.

Philly grabbed the 33-26 comeback win at Lincoln Financial Field, preventing a 3-0 start for L.A. Adams, however, never blamed the special teams play as the flaw that hindered the Rams from the Sunday defeat.

Adams instead believes he bears responsibility for L.A.'s third down woes from the game.

“We didn’t execute,” Adams told reporters after the loss. “We had a couple times where the route wasn’t great, then the ball wasn’t great. So we just got to find a way [get] everybody to do their job, that’s how third downs work.”

The Rams went 3-of-10 during that down sequence — ultimately dooming them in the end. Now they host one of the league's remaining undefeated teams.