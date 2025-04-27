For most of Day Two and Day Three, the 2025 NFL Draft did its best to include international contributions. The Los Angeles Rams went to Australia for their seventh-round pick with Steve Irwin's son, Robert, announcing their pick of Pittsburgh wideout Konata Mumpfield.

Robert Irwin announced the pick from the Australia Zoo with a snake wrapped around his neck. The pick was the Rams' final of the draft and part of the package they received during the first-round trade with the Atlanta Falcons.

Fans were surprised and delighted to see Irwin on screen as a part of the league's international push. The 21-year-old activist has seen his popularity skyrocket in recent years and is set to compete on the upcoming season of ‘Dancing with the Stars.'

Though much of Irwin's fame comes from the late Steve Irwin, fans were still excited to see a celebrity of his magnitude announce a seventh-round pick. Many Rams fans were also pleased with the selection of Mumpfield, who provides immediate value as a late-round draft choice.

“A cold-blooded pick!” one fan commented. “I don't mind a smaller WR. The two best in franchise history were right around Konata's size.”

“This is so cool,” another fan wrote.

“Crying cause he looks just like his dad,” another fan reacted.

Neither Steve nor Robert Irwin has any direct connection to the Rams. However, both have been to Los Angeles several times for television shoots, or otherwise.

Rams' complete 2025 NFL Draft class

Mumpfield wrapped up the Rams' six-player draft class. After trading its first-round pick to the Atlanta Falcons, Los Angeles did not make a pick until the second round. Les Snead started his draft class with Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson with the No. 46 pick.

Snead ended Day Two with Michigan defensive end Josaiah Stewart in the third round, taking him with the No. 90 pick. The Rams' remaining four picks were all used on Day Three, with running back Jarquez Hunter, defensive lineman Ty Hamilton, linebacker Chris Paul Jr. and Mumpfield.

Los Angeles' modest draft class comes after it left the 2024 NFL Draft with 10 players and 14 others in 2023. The trade with the Falcons sets the Rams up for another potentially loaded class in 2026.