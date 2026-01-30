Even though they fell short of the ultimate goal, the Los Angeles Rams had another successful campaign, extending the team's culture of winning under coach Sean McVay.

But as the adage goes, there is always room for improvement. While the Rams' high-powered offense, powered by Matthew Stafford, Puka Nacua, and Davante Adams, was among the league's best, their special teams were found lacking.

To address the issue, the Rams signed Bubba Ventrone as their special teams coordinator, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

“Special teams were a massive weakness last season for LA, which now lands one of the NFL’s best,” noted Pelissero on X.

The Rams have signed Bubba Ventrone as their new special teams coordinator, per sources. Special teams were a massive weakness last season for L.A., which now lands one of the NFL’s best. pic.twitter.com/BCJNOijJW1 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 30, 2026

Ventrone spent the last three seasons as assistant coach and special teams coordinator of the Cleveland Browns. He, however, found himself without a job when Kevin Stefanski got fired as coach.

Fortunately, it did not take him long to find a new one. He will replace Chase Blackburn, who was fired in December.

Fans, however, mocked the Rams' hiring of Ventrone, as the Browns finished in the bottom half of special teams rankings this season.

Article Continues Below

“This post is sponsored by Bubba Ventrone and the agency that represents him,” said @perpanator.

“Thank everything in the world that he’s out of Cleveland. Have fun, Rams!” added @CamdenWalsh.

“NFL’s best? Did the Rams watch any of the Browns games this season?” asked @timmydenb.

“Browns' special teams were awful,” posted @troypallotto.

“Explain to me like I'm 4 how he is one of the best,” wrote @Hungarian_Dave.

Ventrone played as defensive back for the New England Patriots, the Cleveland Browns, and the San Francisco 49ers from 2007 to 2014.