The Los Angeles Rams will load up on 10 rookies once the NFL Draft arrives in April. But there's NFL Free Agency to tackle for Les Snead and Sean McVay too.

That includes bringing back some players entering the free agent market.

Tutu Atwell the Rams brought back last March. The wide receiver, however, lost playing time and looks to be heading elsewhere.

But who should L.A. re-sign for this upcoming cycle? Especially with $34.3 million in cap space they're currently working with? Here are three names Snead and the Rams should open the checkbook for.

Kam Curl, Rams safety

The 26-year-old made his intentions clear after cleaning out his Rams locker room for the season: Curl wants to stay.

He's a reliable tackler with 201 total stops with L.A. Curl has broken up 14 passes too in coverage.

Defensive coordinator Chris Shula trusted him on blitzes too — producing three sacks. And he's forced three fumbles.

However, he struggled with the rest of the secondary against the Seattle Seahawks this past Sunday. The Rams may consider going younger here. Yet re-adding Curl ensures continuity on the back end plus rewards him for putting up career-best tackle numbers.

Cobie Durant, Rams CB

He's another free agent to watch inside the “Rams House.”

Durant rose as an underrated ball hawk across the league — delivering seven interceptions with two pick-sixes across four seasons. But he showed his lockdown side too in swatting 26 total passes (15 PBU's in the last two seasons).

The former fourth rounder and Historically Black and College Universities (HBCU) star could command a solid market in free agency. Teams seeking a CB2 or simply needing more takeaways will look into Durant.

Good news for L.A., though: Durant isn't labeled the top CB for this upcoming free agency class. The '26 crew already features Trevon Diggs being free to sign elsewhere. Greg Newsome of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Alontae Taylor from the New Orleans Saints also represent this class. So this could hand Snead and the front office leverage to keep Durant around for another year.

Harrison Mevis, PK

Mevis is an exclusive right free agent.

That means the franchise earns the exclusive rights to tender him with a one-year deal. Considering his late season heroics, plus lack of place kicking help, it's best to keep him around.

The “thiccer kicker” even became a fan favorite among Rams fans. That should encourage Snead to lure him back.

Other contenders worth bringing back on Rams side

L.A. can turn to quarterback early in April's draft. But regardless, they can look at keeping Jimmy Garoppolo around for one more year for depth purposes — or even to help groom Matthew Stafford's successor. It's doubtful “Jimmy G” will command a high market.

Troy Reeder is one more to consider for linebacker depth purposes. But also for special teams reasons. He could still drift off with the Rams still having Omar Speights for one more season.

Snead and the scouting department can turn their attention to the draft for the other spots set to be hit through free agency. That includes offensive line with Rob Havenstein and D.J. Humphries likely out.