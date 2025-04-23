When it looked like the Los Angeles Rams' contention window was approaching its end, Les Snead made the tough decision to trade away Jalen Ramsey to usher in a period of retooling.

Now, a few years later, with a roster rejuvenated by stellar drafting, it looks like the tables might have turned, with the Miami Dolphins rumored to be looking to unload Ramsey and the Rams looking for help at cornerback as they make another Super Bowl push.

Would the Rams consider a reunion with Ramsey to take a shot at another Super Bowl ring? Well, Snead was asked that very question during his pre-draft media session with Sean McVay and laid it out to a surprising degree of transparency.

“I've had discussions with Miami so we discussed getting through the draft. I know there are a lot of nuances to that situation based on all the things that come with a trade, contracts and things like that. I'm not sure where they're at in the process,” Snead told Rams media.

“What's interesting in this… a lot of teams are right now focused on the draft, but this is when a lot of teams reach out not just [about] Jalen, but by the way things go in the draft. There are other players that could be available so you almost come back to a second free agency, per se, get with your pro scouting staff and kind of figure out if trades are made and it's player for player, things like that. That's all part of the process. Whether it be Miami and Jalen, I can say there are a lot of teams with other players that I'll keep in house.”

McVay discussed the idea of reuniting with Ramsey, too, noting that he remains a fan of the do-it-all DB.

“He's a great player. We know him very well. We know him intimately. You would certainly never rule out the possibility of that, but like Les articulated, our focus and concentration are on this week's upcoming draft,” McVay added.

“There are a lot of layers that would need to be worked out with a player of his magnitude and some of the different things that accompany that, but you would never eliminate the possibility of adding a total stud and a guy that can do a lot of different things, like he's continued to do. Like he did here, like he did in Jacksonville, and like he's done over the last couple of years in Miami.”

Would Ramsey look good in Rams blue, white, and yellow? Why yes, yes he would, as a few Pro Bowl seasons clearly prove, but for a deal to happen, two sides need to tango. If the Rams can make a deal that works for both the cap and the Dolphins, well, they might not need to draft a cornerback like Trey Amos in the first round and may instead be able to attack another position of need with a modern-day legend in their back pocket.