The Los Angeles Rams are headed across the pond for a London matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars. After a narrow win over the Baltimore Ravens, they are looking to move to 5-2 before a Week 8 bye. The Rams will be without Puka Nacua for the game due to an ankle injury suffered against Baltimore. Despite that, Sean McVay gave a positive injury report on one of the league's top wideouts, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“He's making good progress. I am very optimistic about hopefully having him ready after the bye. I think it'll serve him well and I have confidence in our other receivers to be able to step up,” McVay said.

The Rams have been strong on offense this season, mostly because of Nacua's greatness. He was first in the league with 54 catches before Ja'Marr Chase's historic Thursday night performance. Even after missing most of Week 6 with the injury, he is third with 616 receiving yards so far this year. He has also helped Matthew Stafford take the league lead in passing yards and rank fourth in passing touchdowns.

The Rams will play against a familiar foe in former Sean McVay assistant Liam Coen and his Jaguars squad. Jacksonville is also 4-2 and heading to a familiar city in London. While the Rams have been on the East Coast all week, it is still a significant travel advantage for the Jags. Now, without Nacua, it could be an ugly game for Los Angeles.

If their offensive performance without Nacua against the Ravens is any indication, it is good that the Rams are getting him back soon. After a Week 8 bye, they host the New Orleans Saints. That would be a comfortable landing spot for Nacua after multiple weeks off.

The Rams and Jaguars kick off Sunday of Week 7 in London at 9:30 a.m. Eastern.