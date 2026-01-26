A high-stakes loss in the NFC Championship has cast a shadow over an otherwise historic season for the Los Angeles offense. Despite throwing for 374 yards and three touchdowns without a single turnover, veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford struggled with a career-first statistical anomaly, failing to complete any of his seven pass attempts on third or fourth down.

This lack of conversion on pivotal plays proved costly during the 31-27 defeat to Seattle, overshadowing a regular season where he led the league with 46 passing touchdowns. As the veteran leader faced a swarm of post-game inquiries regarding a potential retirement, he made it clear that he was not ready to provide a definitive answer so soon after a heartbreaking exit.

According to a report from NBC Sports, the game was significantly impacted by a muffed punt that allowed the Seahawks to find the end zone. Asked after the game what he said to Xavier Smith following the mistake, Stafford said it was all supportive. “I told him I loved him,” Stafford said. “And I do. The guy wants to go out there and make every play he possibly can, and sometimes it doesn’t happen. I’ve been in those situations. It doesn’t change how I feel about the human being, the person, the player. I love the guy, I trust him, and wish nothing but the best for him. Obviously a mistake he doesn’t want to have happen, but we had our opportunities after that to grab hold of the game and make enough plays to win. We just didn’t do it.”

This selfless leadership remains a hallmark of Stafford's tenure, even as he becomes the first quarterback to lose a playoff game with such high yardage and no interceptions. While the offense found success through Puka Nacua’s 165 receiving yards, the season ultimately ended on a broken-up fourth-down pass in the final minutes.

When pressed again about his plans for 2026, the 37-year-old maintained his guarded stance, stating, “I can't generalize six months of my life ten minutes after a loss.” The organization now enters an offseason defined by this single question, as Stafford's decision will dictate the trajectory of the franchise for the coming year.