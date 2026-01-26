The silence in the Los Angeles Rams locker room after Sunday’s 31-27 loss to the Seattle Seahawks was heavy, but the weight of the future felt even heavier. After a season defined by high-octane offe2nse and a deep playoff run, the focus quickly shifted from the scoreboard at Lumen Field to the man who has spent nearly two decades under center: Matthew Stafford.

Stafford left everything on the field in the NFC Championship, putting up a vintage performance that proved he still belongs among the elite. The 37-year-old veteran torched the Seahawks for 374 yards and three touchdowns, completing 22-of-35 passes without an interception.

He repeatedly found Puka Nacua, who shredded the secondary for 165 yards and a score, while Davante Adams chipped in 89 yards and a touchdown. However, football is a game of inches, and the Rams came up just short when Devon Witherspoon broke up Stafford’s final fourth-down attempt in the closing minutes.

In the aftermath, the questions about retirement came quickly, but Stafford wasn't interested in providing a script for his exit just yet. “I can't generalize six months of my life ten minutes after a loss,” Stafford said during a testy post-game press conference.

“Appreciate the guys in this locker room whole hell of a lot. Everybody that helped me, and helped our team be as successful as we were this year and that's all I'll answer for you.”

Rams QB Matthew Stafford after the 31-27 loss to the Seahawks in the NFC Championship game.

If this was the end, Stafford went out at the peak of his powers, having led the NFL with 46 passing touchdowns during the regular season. While Sean McVay and the Rams brass will likely spend the coming weeks recruiting their star to return, the quarterback's non-committal stance leaves a massive question mark over the team's Super Bowl aspirations for 2026.