As the Los Angeles Rams prepare for an NFC Championship road matchup against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday night, quarterback Matthew Stafford received league recognition that comes with an important distinction.

Stafford was named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player by the Pro Football Writers Association, an honor that is separate from the Associated Press MVP award, which the league officially recognizes as its top individual honor. The AP MVP will be announced during Super Bowl week.

Adam Grosbard of the LA Daily News reported the news Wednesday on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Rams QB Matthew Stafford has been named NFL MVP by the Pro Football Writers Association.”

Grosbard later clarified the distinction between the two awards.

“The NFL recognizes the Associated Press MVP as the league MVP. That award will be announced Super Bowl week. Last year, Lamar Jackson was PFWA MVP and Josh Allen was AP MVP.”

Article Continues Below

Matthew Stafford’s MVP-caliber season fuels Rams’ return to NFC Championship

The PFWA recognition caps one of the strongest seasons of Stafford’s career and his best since 2021, when he led the Rams to a Super Bowl title. The 37-year-old threw for 4,707 yards while completing 65 percent of his passes across 17 games. He posted a career-high 109.2 passer rating and a 71.1 Total QBR, while throwing a career-best 46 touchdown passes against eight interceptions.

Stafford’s production powered Los Angeles to a 12-5 record and another deep postseason run under head coach Sean McVay. The Rams’ offense ranked among the league’s most efficient units, with Stafford’s decision-making and downfield accuracy serving as the foundation.

Los Angeles now turns its focus to Seattle, where the Rams will face the Seahawks in the NFC Championship on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX. While the AP MVP announcement remains pending, Stafford enters the weekend with added recognition — and with the Rams one win away from another Super Bowl appearance.